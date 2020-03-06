Pick of the Plots: Friday 6th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Gary is surprised when at a house clearance job, he bumps into Sharon who arrives to collect the old man’s debt. When she suggests he join forces with her he is tempted but refuses. Later, Gary approaches Adam who is about to leave for his honeymoon but he’s shocked with what Adam has to say.

Gary seeks out Ryan and demands to know if there is anything going on between Ali and Ryan with Ryan covering for Ali. Later, Gary calls Sharon and offers her Rick’s old client list in return for a favour…

Elsewhere, Nina chooses to go bat watching with Roy over a gig with Amy, Simon and Asha. Craig decides to get into shape and Toyah persuades Imran to join him in his fitness routine.

Also, as Aggie returns to nursing, James decides to make an effort with Ed for his mum’s sake. Later, James announces that Aggie has won the Weatherfield Golden Heart award, and raises a toast.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jay urges Ben to snap out of his mood and spend time with Lexi, while Lola makes a big decision. Jay supports Sharon as she prepares for Dennis’s funeral

Meanwhile, Shirley grows suspicious of Suki’s behaviour. Shirley raises the issue with Jean, but when it leads to an argument, she is quick to apologise.

Elsewhere, Chantelle worries about Gray but as he and Kush set off for court, Gray subtly sows doubt in Kush’s mind about his plea. Will Kush plead guilty?

Also, Bex prepares to head off travelling but when her passport goes missing, is all as it seems? The Carters seem to be getting back to normal.

In an extra visit to Walford tonight, it’s the day of Whitney’s bail hearing and feeling the pressure from everyone to deliver, Gray hides his stress. As Tiffany, Keegan, Jack and Max all wait outside, tensions boil over at the hearing and Whitney struggles to keep her cool.

Meanwhile, Bex confronts Sonia about hiding her passport but Sonia is adamant Bex is making the wrong decision. Martin fails to make Sonia see sense but after being scolded by Max and Jack for her stubbornness, Sonia finally sees sense when Bex writes her a letter.

Elsewhere, Lola supports Ben who shares his fears with her. Tina supports Linda as she clears out her secret stash of alcohol. Linda offers to look after Sharon’s baby to keep herself busy.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will is forced to go back to his old ways.

Meanwhile, Vanessa gets a date through for her surgery.

Elsewhere, Victoria makes a huge decision; Bob’s plans to get close to Wendy are thwarted by Bear.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Toby has damage control to do with Lisa, while Celeste calls Romeo. However, Toby is angry when he sees Romeo leaving his flat.

Meanwhile, Yazz tells Sami about her hopes of getting her hearing back, but he doesn’t want her to get ahead of herself.

Later, Yazz confides in Tom that her hearing aids make her feel self-conscious, but she’s struck with an idea and blings up her hearing aids with Tom’s help.

Hollyoaks, Friday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel is hoping for a fun day with Joe but Zara has arranged a long list of appointments at him for Joe. She is on a course with Sid today. At the opticians, the sales assistant, Bryan starts chatting to Daniel. He recognises a fellow weekend dad in Daniel. As Daniel and Joe are on the way to the dentist Bryan suddenly gets into their car. He wants a lift to his ex-wife’s house. Daniel tries to get him out but doesn’t want to frighten Joe and when Bryan reveals he has a weapon, Daniel thinks the best thing to do would be to comply. Later, Zara gets a call that Joe has missed his dentist appointment. Zara calls Daniel and he gives a coded message about Joe’s tablet. Zara checks her tracker app and their location worries her. She tries to facetime Joe but when Joe hangs up, she gets worried. Zara confides in Sid and he suggests texting Joe to secretly call Zara. Realising what Joe is up to, Bryan lashes out and Daniel loses control of the car which ends up in a ditch. Sid and Zara arrive on the scene with Daniel brushing off Sid’s concern about a laceration to his side in order to find Bryan and Joe, who’ve disappeared. After a tense standoff, Zara and Daniel work together to get Joe from Bryan. Later that evening after they tuck Joe in to bed, Zara can’t bear to let Daniel leave…

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.