Justin Bieber tops the earners on Spotify

The top five most lucrative Spotify songs prove that music fans are still loving the Bieber.

Yummy is the most played new release of 2020 on Spotify so far. Justin Bieber earned around €757,059/£663,933 as a result of Spotify streaming. Future and Drake are not far behind. Life Is Good has earned the two rappers €629,335/£551920 so far in 2020.

You Should Be Sad has earned singer Halsey a third-place finish in our Spotify earnings ranking with €359,788/£315,530. Five Selena Gomez songs made it to the Top 30: Rare, Vulnerable, Crowded Room, Feel Me, and People You Know earned the singer a combined €492,749/£432,135.

Online marketplace OnBuy.com have looked at the number of times songs released in 2020 have been listened to on Spotify and have calculated approximately how much artists have earned as a result of Spotify streaming. According to Soundcharts.com, Spotify pays artists $0,0032/€0,0029/£0,0025.

TOP FIVE SONGS NO. OF PLAYS ESTIMATED EARNINGS Justin Bieber – Yummy 261,054,656 £663933 Future (feat. Drake) – Life Is Good 217,012,200 £551920 Halsey – You Should Be Sad 124,064,975 £315530 Justin Bieber (feat. Quavo) – Changes 110,023,238 £279818 Selena Gomez – Rare 102,059,311 £259564

Spotify streaming data was taken directly off the music streaming platform on Monday, March 2nd, 2020. Streaming data is live and subject to change, however was accurate at the time of the study.

Pictured top: Justin on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon which can be seen in the UK on Sky Comedy.