Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 18th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Alya turns up some information online about Geoff and a past girlfriend being charged with causing an affray. Alya is quick to pass the news onto Yasmeen who later nervously broaches the subject with Geoff, sending him into a rage. Whilst Yasmeen scrubs curry off the carpet in tears, Geoff heads to a restaurant in town.

Meanwhile, Bernie’s concerned as Gemma watches over her babies, a ball of anxiety. Gemma introduces Bernie to her friends from the Baby Senses class, but they can’t stand her on sight and make excuses when Gemma suggests meeting up later. Gemma is upset when she realises that her friends have lied to her.

Elsewhere, Emma decides to play it cool with Seb but then worries that her plan has backfired when he spends time with Alina. Unhappy at Stillwaters, Norris asks for Ken’s help. Evelyn and Arthur reminisce about old times.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Tracy is taken aback when Vanessa tells her that she has prepared a last will and testament. As Vanessa heads into her operation, will Tracy blurt out the secret?

Meanwhile, Brenda is suspicious that Mandy has done something with the money. Will she take it further?

Elsewhere, Andrea becomes hopeful for her and Jamie’s future. Leyla’s secret plans are thwarted.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Kyle is excited about the possibility of getting married in 10 weeks, but Nancy doesn’t immediately share his enthusiasm and it hits him like a brick.

Meanwhile, Darren has been on the couch in his pyjamas all day but it’s the night of his much anticipated open-mic night at The Hutch. Mandy tries to rally him to get dressed but he tells her he’s not up to it. Mandy shares her concerns about Darren’s behaviour with Nancy, Kyle, Cindy and Luke and something strikes a chord with Kyle.

Also, Cindy tries her hand at some stand-up comedy but it doesn’t go well.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Leon is in his cell with new cellmate Mark, who gets wound up by him tapping his foot to music. In isolation Daniel tries to get to the bottom of Mark’s mental state and Mark says he killed someone. Daniel finds out that Mark’s old cellmate George killed himself.

Jimmi talks to Leon who tells him that Mark was planning to take his own life. Daniel probes Mark as to why he feels responsible for George’s death and though a series of flashbacks we see their relationship develop over time.

Back in the present Jimmi gets word to Daniel that Mark is planning to take his own life. Daniel goes to Leon’s cell and sees him tapping his foot and makes the connection that the sound of the tapping is triggering Mark’s PTSD in relation to finding George’s body hanging from the ceiling.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.