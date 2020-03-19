Pick of the Plots: Thursday 19th March

The latest goings on in Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Marlon is out for a drive with Paddy and Eve when he feels a dull ache in his arm. As two paramedics tend to Marlon, Paddy follows them but unwittingly leaves Eve in her car seat. Paddy returns to find Eve missing.

Meanwhile, Malone forces Billy to ask Cain to meet him at the scrapyard. When Cain arrives, Malone tosses Cain a set of keys for a transport job and reveals he’ll be bringing Billy into the mix to do some work. Malone tells Cain and Billy that he needs them to get rid of a car on Hotten Road.

Elsewhere, Belle’s face drops when she sees Jamie and Andrea are back together. Ellis is chuffed as Belle plants a kiss on him and suggests they go back to her place.

Also, Leyla sets out to seduce Liam wearing nothing but a fur coat, will she succeed?

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Darren invites Kyle to come and feed the ducks with him and DJ. Later, Kyle embarrasses Nancy at school by turning up dressed in his bright green ‘Speed Feeds’ uniform. When he then goes to see Jordan for drugs and asks if he wants to go for a drink, Jordan laughs in his face, leaving Kyle humiliated.

Meanwhile, Edward has won an award and wants Tony and Diane to be at the award presentation to hear his speech, but Diane is worried that he’s going to reveal their affair in front of everyone. Leela urges Diane to stand up for herself.

Elsewhere, Jordan asks Peri on another date. Liam is annoyed to hear that James is working for Warren, while Mercedes is petrified of what Liam is planning for her.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Daniel discovers that George died the day before Jimmi was mugged in November, leading him to conclude that the attack was punishment. The only question is, who wanted to punish Jimmi for George’s death? Daniel starts a desperate search for something that connects George and Jimmi. At first, Daniel doesn’t have much luck but when he looks into the people and family connected to George, everything starts to fall into place. Daniel shows Jimmi who George’s father was and Jimmi, totally stunned, realises who’s put him in jail. Meanwhile, Al winds up Bear when he demands time off at short notice. Later Bear sees Al enter a pub and follows him, not knowing it’s Harvey’s pub. Taking in the surroundings, Bear mistakenly thinks Al’s at the pub for prostitutes. When Harvey turns up Al gets rid of Bear and follows Harvey towards the back room. Al peers through the door to see who Harvey’s talking to. Stunned, Al can’t believe his eyes when he realises who has been behind Jimmi going to prison…

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.