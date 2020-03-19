BFI cancel forthcoming events

The TV Festival is one of the victims of the BFI Southbank’s temporary closure.

“Our teams work incredibly hard on developing our programmes, and the decision to close the venue and cancel all events has not been taken lightly. The TV Festival has gone from strength to strength since we first partnered with Radio Times in 2017 and both teams were really looking forward to presenting the biggest and best edition yet. This is hugely disappointing for all our guests, audiences, programmers, broadcasters and everyone involved with the festival but the health and wellbeing of our all staff, audiences and visitors to BFI Southbank is our priority.” – BFI Statement

With the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and following Government’s updated advice on 16th March, BFI Southbank has been closed since Tuesday 17th March.

Today the BFI announced that all of their forthcoming events and screenings are now cancelled or postponed indefinitely. The BFI Southbank programme planned for the rest of the year is to be placed on hiatus while the country plan for an uncertain future.

The two big victims of the closure are BFI Flare due to take place this week and the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival – scheduled from 17-19 th April – is also cancelled.

“Though we are unable to join each other in cinemas across the country for the time being, we are all part of a global community of film lovers and film makers and will continue to champion the art form that we love. It is heart-breaking to close BFI Southbank, but everyone’s health and safety has to come first and we are looking forward to opening our doors again and welcoming our fellow film lovers as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime audiences can enjoy the best of British and World Cinema from the comfort and safety of their own home on BFI Player, on BFI DVD and Blu-ray, and in the pages of Sight & Sound.” – BFI Statement

All ticket holders for cancelled events and across the rest of the BFI Southbank programme have options on refunds and the BFI team will be contacting people in due course.