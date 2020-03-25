Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 25th March

Masking his devastation, David tells Maria that Shona’s done him a favour asking for a divorce as it’ll allow him to move on. Later, David encounters a dejected Alina in Victoria Garden and it’s clear there’s a spark between them. Emma’s hurt when David and Seb come to blows in the Rovers, taking it as proof that Seb still has feelings for Alina. Nick urges David not to give up on his marriage.

Meanwhile, Geoff surreptitiously makes another appointment with Rachel the escort. Alya reveals to Ryan that Zeedan is getting married and Ryan notes that this could be an opportunity to get Yasmeen away from Geoff. Alya’s left frustrated when Geoff insists on coming to the wedding too.

Elsewhere, Bernie’s frustrated by her daughter’s refusal to accept help, berating Gemma for failing to tell the doctor that she’s suffering from postnatal depression. Chesney wants to know what they’re rowing about; will Bernie reveal the truth?

Also, Charles is outraged to discover Ken has smuggled a dog into his apartment and issues a fine. Evelyn summons Claudia for another makeover and tells her that she’s meeting Arthur later.

An angry Belle confronts Jamie about him getting back together with Andrea and says they can no longer be friends. However, when Jamie admits to Belle that he is only with Andrea out of guilt, the sexual tension between them proves too much and they kiss.

Later, Jamie lies to Andrea about his reason for being late and Andrea tries to kiss him. Unable to resist, a guilt-ridden Jamie kisses her back.

Meanwhile, Pollard and Brenda welcome everyone to the café’s menu relaunch, but Dan and Matty get carried away with the free booze. Paddy and Chas worry about the impending visit.

Mercedes is floored when she receives divorce letters for her and Sylver. Meanwhile, Grace’s wedding planning is in overdrive. Everyone is unaware of the bigger problem – Liam’s increased thirst for revenge. Liam goes to Hollyoaks High and throws John Paul into the back of a van. He then convinces Sylver that Grace is in trouble.

Mercedes catches Grace trying on wedding dresses. She realises that she’s lost her chance with Sylver and gives Grace the divorce papers. However, they’re concerned when Mercedes receives a text about Sylver being in trouble. Mercedes, Grace, James and Maxine are summoned to The Emporium where they find Liam’s invitations to his ‘Devil’s Dinner Party’ at The Dog.

Elsewhere, Diane is happy to have the old Tony back; Brody feels increasingly uncomfortable around Liberty.

Bear and Karen frantically prepare the Mill for tomorrow and Karen is annoyed the preparations mean she won’t be able to be at Jimmi’s court appearance to support him, especially when she discovers that no one can be there for him.

The proceedings begin and Jimmi is anxious, and looks around to see no one is there for him. The CPS offer no evidence and Judge Cooper finds him not guilty and he is free to go. All alone, he walks into the lobby to find…

Elsewhere, Ruhma is drawn into a shoplifting incident with a unexpected twist.

