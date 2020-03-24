Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 24th March

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

After learning of Ben’s arrest, Callum is distraught when Kathy reveals Ben was leaving the Prince Albert with Hugo and after talking to Jack makes a difficult decision.

Meanwhile, Tiffany seeks advice from Callum over her problems with Keegan.

Elsewhere, Mick is proud of Linda when she stands up to Shelley. Habiba flirts with Jags but is left frustrated when he doesn’t notice.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Chas despairs when social services turn up at The Woolpack and she has to cover for Paddy’s whereabouts. When Paddy fails to turn up, Chas fumes.

Meanwhile, Luke is on cloud nine after spending the night with Victoria, but she displays a flicker of awkwardness. Something is clearly not quite right with her – is it too much, too soon?

Elsewhere, Leanna’s suspicions about Liam and Leyla are confirmed when she clocks Leyla flirting with him at the cafe. Belle feels distant towards Ellis.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Grace and Mercedes confront Liam and he explains that he wants Maxine to pay for Jesse’s death. Meanwhile, Mercedes and Sylver feel awkward when Grace brings up the wedding.

Edward asks Diane for help persuading Tony to let him stay. At the hospital, Edward overhears Misbah warning Peri about some pills that affect personalities and has a light-bulb moment.

Elsewhere, Brody agrees to join Liberty in some pre-natal meditation, but it leaves them both feeling incredibly awkward when it gets too intimate.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Jimmi is back in prison, in isolation for his own protection, but suffering from a lot of pain. As his pain increases Jimmi begs Vincent to get him some painkillers from the prison doctor. Eventually a concerned Vincent takes him to the Healthcare unit but Jimmi’s disappointed Daniel isn’t on duty. Jimmi realises that even Vincent is starting to believe that he’s innocent. When Vincent announces to Jimmi that he’s being moved to the Crown Court tomorrow, Jimmi wonders what it could mean? Meanwhile, Farrier and Margrave realise they only have circumstantial evidence against Jimmi’s persecutor, who has an answer for everything, continually wrong-footing them. With only one card to play left, they make a final attempt to get to the truth…

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.