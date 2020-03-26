Pick of the Plots: Thursday 26th March

The latest goings on in Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, and Doctors.

Dan forgets to bring money to the café, so Brenda asks him to help her make up the wraps so he can work off the debt. Dan eats one of the wraps but starts to feel his throat grow itchy and his face turn red. He loses his balance when reaching for his phone, leaving him terrified and in agony.

Meanwhile, Liam and Leyla try to explain their relationship to an upset Gabby and dismissive Leanna. When Leanna insists Liam choose between her and Leyla, what will Liam do?

Elsewhere, Jamie deals with the consequences; Paddy feels anxious.

Emmerdale, Thursday at 7pm and 8pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

James, Maxine, Mercedes and Grace all take a seat at the devilish dinner table that Liam has prepared. He orders Grace to open a parcel, which contains evidence that her and James were responsible for Jesse’s death. He takes great delight in telling Mercedes that Grace and James shot her.

Meanwhile, Goldie finds a discarded invite to Liam’s dinner party which she mentions to Warren, prompting him to realise that Mercedes is in danger. Liam promises to let everyone live, if Mercedes kills Grace. Mercedes turns the gun that Liam has given her on him instead, only it’s not a real gun and Liam laughs in her face.

Suddenly, Warren bursts in and wrestles Liam to the floor. Liam grabs Mercedes as they all try to escape but Grace saves her and dangles Liam over the cellar stairs by his tie. Liam begs for his life, but Grace lets go and watches her brother fall to his death.

Hollyoaks, Thursday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

A Day in the Life…: This 20th Anniversary, hour long, special episode celebrates the much-loved characters and world of ‘Doctors’. Bear has been approached by a documentary crew for a fly on the wall documentary and this episode, in a change to the usual format, will be the finished documentary. The episode will also feature the return of Julia Parsons, who still has strong links with the Mill Health Centre, particularly Jimmi who is struggling to adjust to life after prison. Ruhma discovers a homeless man on Heston’s bench who has been ignoring his potentially life-threatening condition. When she gets called to an emergency, Bear and Julia join forces to reunite the man with his son. Elsewhere, Al deals with a teenager still reeling from the stabbing of his best mate. Valerie is determined to be the ‘star’ of the documentary, but a sobering visit to a dying patient, Mr Brook brings home the gravitas of even her small role in patient care. Zara and Daniel reveal they are back together and they play cupid to lonely, elderly patients, Mr Kirk and Mrs Zielinski. At an RTC, Rob briefs Sid as he treats the wounded – pregnant Gracie, the injured paramedics, and loudmouth Becca, whose moped has collided with the ambulance. With the one ambulance available diverted, Gracie is taken to the Mill where Ruhma, Emma, and Ayesha work to get her through a safe birth. Meanwhile, Rob gives Becca short shrift but is mortified when Daniel tells him that Becca is suffering from concussion. However, he later arrests her because the moped was stolen and she caused the crash. The initial crash site is chaos and close to the Mill, meaning that Daniel, Zara, and Al can rush to help, when Sid is called to attend an explosion at a microbrewery. The Senior Fire Officer, Ryan is briefing Sid when suddenly a second explosion erupts from the building causing more casualties and further structural damage. As senior medic on site, Sid collaborates with the fire service to rescue Tom, a young electrician trapped in the rubble. We follow Sid, using his bodycam, as he crawls through the confined space to do what he can for his patient, including an emergency onsite blood transfusion. Later, a tentative Jimmi returns to the Mill where he is welcomed with open arms by the rest of the gang who have thrown him a ‘welcome back’ party.

Doctors, Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.