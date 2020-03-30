Pick of the Plots: Monday 30th March

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Yasmeen calls an ambulance when Geoff appears to have a funny turn, but Geoff refuses to go in for tests. Alya’s convinced Geoff faked his heart condition to stop Yasmeen from going to Spain but how can she prove it?

Meanwhile, Gail’s shocked to hear that David has been seeing Alina and gives him a piece of her mind. David storms out, wandering the streets drinking when suddenly two muggers grab him, drag him into an alleyway and pull a knife on him.

Elsewhere, Seb assures Emma he has no interest in Alina and she’s the only girl for him. Seb corners Alina in the cafe and suggests it might be best if she moves out.

Also, Ken’s furious to realise Charles is ripping him off.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

It’s the day of Dennis’s funeral but when Jay arrives with flowers from Ben and Lola, Sharon insists no Mitchell is welcome. Still wracked with guilt, Ian sneaks out and meets Dotty who piles the pressure on him to come clean but as he joins Sharon to head to the funeral, someone is watching…

Meanwhile, Linda refuses to let Shirley dampen her progress and after reassuring the social worker, Linda is determined to be there for Sharon. During the wake, tensions rise as Ben defiantly arrives and when Sharon notices a detail Linda missed, she shares some harsh words leaving Linda mortified. Ian calms Sharon down but as they leave Sharon is stunned by who she sees… Phil.

Elsewhere, Linda finds Shirley’s vodka and pours herself a drink. Vinny and Dotty strike up a friendship. Habiba is touched when she thinks Jags is opening up about a friend dying, and they share a kiss.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

At the hospital, Pollard arrives to try and make peace between Dan and Brenda. Dan agrees that hurling blame on Brenda won’t improve his situation. Brenda tries to clear away the evidence of her crime but Mandy finds it. What will Mandy do with the evidence?

Meanwhile, Rhona worries for Moira’s financial situation and the pair open up to each other, with Rhona telling her how tough the last few months have been.

Elsewhere, Priya and Al grow close.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mitchell and Scott are taken aback when Walter invites them both round for lunch. It’s awkward at the Deverauxs, but Walter is trying his best. He surprises them all when Toby and Celeste also arrive, but they’ve not stopped their plan for Deveraux destruction.

Celeste causes an argument between Walter and Mitchell and enjoys watching the fireworks. Mitchell is about to storm out but when he opens the door, Felix is stood there. Shocked, Martine introduces Mitchell, Toby and Celeste to their dad…

Meanwhile, Liberty is encouraged to write a love song for Brody and when he nearly catches her in the act, she says it’s for Eurovision. Brody organises a showcase at The Loveboat for Liberty to perform her new song, but when she slips up with the lyrics and reveals her love for him, she runs out humiliated. Brody thinks they should give their relationship a shot, just as Sienna returns with daughter, Sophie…

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Ruhma consoles a young midwife whose client’s baby has died in childbirth. Ruhma’s thrown when Doug Machin turns up, he asked her out for date last year. Doug sympathises as an emotional Ruhma recounts the day’s events. Doug reveals he’s engaged and that his wife, Carrie, is pregnant. When he asks her to be Carrie’s midwife Ruhma isn’t sure but, after the birth of a child, she agrees. Meanwhile, Valerie is taken aback when she finds out that no one is buying tickets for Letherbridge Cat Rescue’s charity ball and it’s going to be a disaster. Resolving to help, she offers one of Geoffrey’s paintings to auction. Her pleas for help among The Mill staff fall on deaf ears. Bear invites Valerie out for a drink, intending on ask her to curb her enthusiasm for projects like the ball at work, but he inadvertently gives Valerie the impression he’ll be her dance partner. Elsewhere, Al struggles with the fact that Jimmi’s gone to France with none of them knowing when or if he’ll return. Al feels no one at the Mill cares.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.