Pick of the Plots: Monday 13th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Dr Gaddas tells Steve to take Oliver to A&E as a precautionary measure. Leanne is horrified to discover that Steve left Oliver with Summer.

Meanwhile, Dr Gaddas tells Gemma she’s suffering from postnatal depression. When Bernie reveals that she’s covering Chesney’s shifts at the kebab shop so he can help with the quads, Gemma’s deeply touched.

Elsewhere, Ken and Claudia throw a drinks party at Stillwaters, hoping to win over the residents but it doesn’t go to plan. Imran warns Toyah that by flouting the law she could jeopardise their plans.

Also, whenAmy reveals she’s fallen out with Asha over Corey, Tracy suggests she should invite them round for pizza and a movie. Amy invites Corey over for pizza and they share a laugh. Having clocked the exchange from a distance, Kelly tells Asha that it’s obvious Amy fancies Corey.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Vinny goads Dotty as he prepares for his party. Later, at the party, Vinny lashes out at one of the guests when they are abusive towards Ash and Iqra. As the party threatens to get out of hand, the police arrive and things get worse when a brick is launched at the police car. Sensing the chaos, Keegan and Tiffany try to leave but amidst the commotion, Keegan is arrested on suspicion of throwing the brick.

Meanwhile, Keegan is frustrated when Tiffany warns him about payday loans. Kheerat overhears a conversation between Chantelle and Tiffany and later offers Keegan a loan. Later, Keegan presents Tiffany with Karen’s old engagement ring and after clearing out Masood’s van, they head to Vinny’s party.

Elsewhere, Leo’s mum, Michaela, is back in Walford and she sets her sights on Whitney. Ruby is intrigued to see the two women talking and it’s not long before Michaela shows her true colours, with Gray stepping in to diffuse the situation.

Also, Jean reveals she’s no longer wearing her wig, Kush grows concerned about Tommy and later learns he hates school.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Mandy decides to whisk Lydia into town for a night out before the wedding, but they are left stranded by their taxi driver on a country road. In the confusion and argument with the driver, Mandy loses Lydia.

As Mandy tries looking for Lydia, she loses her footing and tumbles into the undergrowth. When Mandy emerges, after some time, Lydia is nowhere to be seen.

Elsewhere, Ellis gets dumped. Paddy’s anxiety grows over Eve.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jordan expects Sid and Juliet to do a drug run for him when they’re on their trip to the seaside tomorrow. However, when it looks like Juliet won’t be going, panicked Jordan wants Sid to prove that he can sell drugs on his own. Juliet fears for Sid’s safety if he goes away on his own, so she agrees to go.

Meanwhile, Darren is overwhelmed when he starts a Spring clean. When Mandy goes out to a play group with DJ, Darren slumps on the floor in exhaustion. Later, Mandy gets home with DJ and is excited that their baby boy took his first step, but even that doesn’t stir any emotion in Darren.

Elsewhere, Nancy wants to meet Kyle’s parents, but he’s not so keen. Imran can’t wait to test his new moustache out on the ladies; Ollie wants to take his friend down a peg or two, so asks Cindy to seduce him but she’s too much woman for him. Scott wants Walter to tell Mitchell that Toby and Celeste were sold as babies.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

There is no episode of Doctors today.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.