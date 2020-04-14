Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 14th April

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Seeing Keegan taken away by police, Tiffany races to Jack for help but as Jack gets an update from his colleague, he realises the trouble Keegan is in. During his interview, Keegan protests his innocence but the evidence is stacked against him.

Keegan fails to get Jack on side and things get worse for him when he’s released under investigation and arrives home to an inconsolable Tiffany, who has a bombshell of her own. Meanwhile, Iqra is stunned to see Ash’s calculating side as she takes control of the situation at the flat.

Elsewhere, Gray issues a warning to Michaela before berating Whitney about her actions. Whitney confides in Sonia that she’s certain she’s going to prison. Kush is torn when Tommy makes him promise to keep his secret. Linda tries to support Sharon.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

As they embark on their trip, Sid and Juliet panic when they are followed by two police officers while Ollie is confused. At the fair, Imran is excited to go on the rides and arcades, while Juliet’s burner phone buzzes with an address. Her and Sid leave the others thinking they’re going to the B&B to hook up, but are actually dropping off Jordan’s drugs. They arrive at a flat and are let in by a young girl, Sasha and the main dealer, Danny.

Sasha winds Juliet up about earning more money and having a new phone. Furious at being undermined, Juliet swipes the phone, before her and Sid leave with Jordan’s money – job done. Meanwhile, Peri is horrified when some drugs fall out of Jordan’s pocket.

As Sid and Juliet chat on the beach, she talks about wanting to be like Peri, everything falls into place for Sid. However, they’re interrupted by drug dealer, Danny arriving, flanked by a couple his gang, including Sasha.

Elsewhere, Kyle’s not happy when Nancy surprises him with the arrival of his mum and dad. Kyle needs some air and rushes out without his phone, while Darren tries to call him. Nancy has been left alone with Kyle’s boring parents. She asks Marnie, Misbah and Leela to join them, just as Kyle returns, smelling of marijuana. When Kyle realises that he’s missed seven calls from Darren, he panics and races off. At the same time Darren walks down an unknown street with a bag on his back, where’s he going?

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

At St Phil’s Doug tries to blank Ruhma but then warns her against speaking to Carrie. Later, Ruhma tries to make Carrie see the truth of the situation and just as it looks like Carrie might forgive her, Doug arrives and goes mad that Ruhma didn’t listen to him. Realising that Ruhma and Doug have been in contact, Carrie orders Ruhma to leave and reveals to Doug that she is moving back to Plymouth with their son. Doug tentatively asks what she is going to do about Ruhma? Meanwhile, Daniel has had an anxious wait to see if any further action will be taken against him for the net cutting. Valerie is also on tenterhooks awaiting news and struggles to keep things to herself at the Mill…

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.