Daniel is worried about Ruhma, but Zara thinks they just need to give her time. At home a downbeat Ruhma tries to type up her side of the story and looks utterly miserable as she presses send on the report that could seal her fate. She tries to cheer herself up by calling Alia and Shak but only succeeds in making Shak worry about her.

Later we see a broken Ruhma sat by Heston’s graveside as she tells him the whole sorry saga. As she gets up to leave, she gets called by Emma who unleashes her frustration at having to deal with the fallout from Ruhma’s absence.

As the mystery of the soap dispensers rumbles on Al tries to let Bear know he has worked out what is wrong with them, but Bear is too busy to listen. As Sid, Karen, Valerie and Bear gather in the staffroom to try the dispensers they work when Valerie and Karen put their hands under them but don’t when Sid and Bear do the same. Finally, the penny drops, and they all look to each other hoping they have got it wrong…