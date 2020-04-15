Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 15th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Amy some of her friends round and Asha confides in her that she flashed her boobs for Corey on Facetime. Corey accidentally smashes one of Tracy’s new lamps and Amy is furious, assuming that Kelly is to blame for that as well as the gate crashers who have turned up. Later, the naked pictures of Asha are sent from Corey’s phone to the ‘party people’ group chat.

Meanwhile, Steve asks Imran for some legal advice concerning access rights but due to Toyah’s connection, Imran gives Steve another solicitor’s card. In a bid to build bridges, Steve invites Nick and Leanne to join him and Tracy at Speed Daal. Over dinner, Steve accidentally drops the business card given to him by Imran.

Elsewhere, Jenny excitedly tells Sean that a business man called Scott has expressed an interest in taking the room at the Rovers on a long let. Johnny’s shocked to realise he recognises Scott, their new guest.

Also, Charles challenges Ken to a fencing match. Evelyn meets up with Arthur in the Rovers.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

After getting word that Lydia has arrived home safely, Mandy commandeers a ride from a passing car to get to the wedding, but her jaw drops to see Vinny’s father Paul behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Sam’s breath is taken away when he sees Lydia arrive for the ceremony.

Elsewhere, Dan suffers an accident whilst trying to make a meal for himself. Vanessa and Charity feel vulnerable as they arrive at the chemo unit. Paddy tries to avoid Bear.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ruhma gets the phone call she has been dreading and has to confess all to Zara and Daniel. Daniel and Zara resolve to do their best to help, but Ruhma is later suspended from work. Ruhma’s suspension quickly becomes the talk of the surgery.

Later, Ruhma gets a surprise when Doug turns up at her house. He admits his part in what has happened to Ruhma and confesses he and Carries are going to make a fresh start with the baby in Plymouth. Ruhma takes Doug to task on his selfishness before ordering him to leave.

Elsewhere, Ayesha complains to Bear about her broken soap dispenser and Sid reveals that the one in the MSU is on the blink too. As Bear is too busy to deal with it, Al offers to try and work out what’s wrong with them.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.