Pick of the Plots: Friday 24th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Asha implores Dev not to go to the police about the video, Dev reluctantly agrees. But when Aadi reveals Asha’s video has made its way onto the wider internet, Dev goes to the police station to complain about the schoolkids, leaving Asha furious.

Meanwhile, Geoff reads Yasmeen’s pamphlet on domestic abuse which has a list of signs of controlling behaviour, realising he needs to take a different approach. Cathy comes round for a natter but Geoff manipulates the situation so that Yasmeen ends up offending Cathy who storms out in a fury. Geoff warns Yasmeen she’s lost Cathy as a friend.

Elsewhere, Gary finds Kelly in tears outside No.7. He’s startled to learn she was thrown out of Oakhill when her dad’s money stopped coming and her mum owed thousands in fees.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Vanessa has some apologising to do.

Meanwhile, Belle feels awkward when she realises that her salon appointment is at the same time as Andrea’s.

Elsewhere, Will is wound up when he hears that Carol and Ted’s visit upset Dawn. Vinny still has no idea who Paul is.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ruhma tries to reassure Shak about an impending meeting about her suspension, pointing out that it’s with an old colleague. Later, Ruhma is greeted by Janet, her Professional Midwifery Advocate and the two of them seem get on well but soon Janet becomes less of a support and more of a problem, questioning Ruhma on every aspect of what happened and being unable to offer much reassurance. Ruhma leaves the meeting thoroughly dejected. Meanwhile, Bear starts the day shifting furniture around The Mill, leading to much confusion when the rest of the team arrive and find all of the chairs missing. Bear explains they’re taking part in an awareness raising day where staff are encouraged to be on their feet all day rather than sat down. After various mishaps, Bear is forced to admit defeat. Elsewhere, Zara’s best laid plans for Joe leave a bad taste in the mouth.

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.