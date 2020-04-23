Doro Kitson and Charlie Knight stagger back to ‘her’ place after a night at the pub. They hear a bang upstairs. Charlie thinks there is a burglar, but Doro is still drunk. He persuades her to call the police. She manages it eventually, and Charlie explains there is a burglar upstairs.

Bear appears from upstairs. In a panic, Charlie hits him over the head with a vase as Doro realises she has made a big mistake. PC Jac Heywood arrives, and as Bear and Charlie both explain what’s going on, it is clear this is their stories contradict.

Doro finds a baby upstairs. Bear finds her and Jac gets them all downstairs to explain. Doro admits that it isn’t her house and Bear points out that his cousin moved in a couple of weeks ago – he is babysitting. PC Heywood questions why a single person had a council flat. Doro explains that there were three of them; her partner left and her child died.

Charlie makes a quiet exit at this point, and Jac goes out to submit a report. Bear says he isn’t going to press any charges.