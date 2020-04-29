Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 29th April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

While he is out, Geoff checks his secret security camera feed on his phone and is intrigued to see Yasmeen stuffing clothes in a holdall and locking it in a cupboard by the stairs. Geoff returns home and ‘innocently’ asks for the key to the cupboard.

Panicking, Yasmeen pretends to search high and low. Geoff plays along with the charade before grabbing it out of her pocket and forcing her to unlock the cupboard. Furious, what will Geoff do next?

Elsewhere, taking pity on Kelly, Summer explains to Billy that Kelly’s mum has abandoned her. Billy agrees to let Kelly stay at their flat. Dev agrees to phone the school and try to withdraw his complaint. Daniel returns from the grief retreat.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie and Belle meet up and declare their love for one another, but they are being watched from behind a tree. They are unaware Andrea has heard everything and is devastated.

Meanwhile, Leanna is pleased to cause a further rift between Leyla and Liam.

Elsewhere, DI Malone explains a new dangerous job to Cain, Will and Billy.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ayesha gets involved in trying to trace the relatives of a woman who the authorities are unable to identify.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.