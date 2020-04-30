Jimmi explains to Daniel that he’s off to see Leon at lunchtime, Daniel thinks that he’s doing the right thing. Jimmi is later aghast when Leon has the cheek to ask for a favourable victim personal statement from him. However, Vincent pricks his conscience and Jimmi hears Leon out, soon realising that they are both victims of Butler. Later, Jimmi decides to write Leon a statement.

Meanwhile, Karen and Rob welcome 14 year old Jayden as their new foster child. They privately discuss their concerns about the boy, who recently lost both his parents, however change the subject in his presence.

Jayden wants to go for a walk but Karen and Rob are nervous because of his epilepsy but he assures them he feels fine. When Jayden returns home, he’s acting oddly…