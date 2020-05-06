Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 6th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

An exhausted Yasmeen sits in her police cell as the police search No.6 for evidence, unaware that they’re being filmed on Geoff’s CCTV. Alya returns from Spain and heads straight to the police station.

Meanwhile, As Asha, Amy and Dev head to the Community Centre, a couple of lads start pointing at Asha. Nina clocks them from outside the cafe, heads over and punches one of the lads on the nose. When Dev blames Kelly for heaping so much trouble on Asha, Gary leaps to Kelly’s defence leaving Adam intrigued.

Elsewhere, Adam and Sarah return from their honeymoon. David furtively stuffs a ripped t-shirt in the washing machine before Gail sees it. Promising Nick that he’ll see him at Valandros for the family meal later, David closes his eyes and falls into a deep sleep.

Also, Leanne tells Steve how Oliver’s key worker at nursery is concerned that he’s not developing at the same rate as his peers.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Will hasn’t returned home and Harriet and Dawn are in the dark over what is going on. Minutes later, Will falls through the door black and blue, having been beaten up.

Meanwhile, Priya is disappointed that she has to attend her father’s party over spending time with Al.

Elsewhere, Jamie makes a promise.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Al tries to help an elderly woman who is struggling with her memory.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.