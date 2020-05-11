Pick of the Plots: Monday 11th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Steve meets up with Leanne at the nursery school that they are looking at for Oliver. The Head offers to show them round. Back home, Leanne heads off to the bedroom to check on Oliver. She lets out a horrified scream. Steve lets the paramedics in and Leanne explains to them how Oliver suffered a seizure but now he seems calmer. Steve and Leanne cling to each other, terrified.

Meanwhile, Gail tells Sarah and David she expects them to be at her birthday soirée at 6pm. In the Kabin, David overhears Craig and Bernie discussing the gang wars on the Hylda Baker estate and forms a plan. Audrey joins Gail for her birthday tea. When it becomes apparent that no one else is going to turn up, Audrey cracks open the wine and they get stuck in.

Elsewhere, Yasmeen attends her bail hearing. Cathy is dissuaded from leaving the kebab shop by a pay rise.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Phil is floored when he receives a gift he was going to surprise Dennis with and when Ben spots the present, he tries to talk to his dad. As the pair reminisce about Dennis, Ben is gutted when Phil grows frustrated that he can’t hear. Later, with Phil needing to raise some readies, he hears Danny out on a job. Later, Phil lashes out at Danny for criticising Ben, turning down the job, and back home, asks Ben to help him with his own plan.

Meanwhile, Kush remains concerned about Jean’s behaviour and when Shirley alerts him to the police arriving, he is stunned to discover Jean has called them multiple times about Whitney’s disappearance, despite her returning home. Later, Jean explodes at Whitney for lying and making her look stupid. Shirley demands the truth from Kush and worried about Jean, they take matters into their own hands.

Elsewhere, Rainie is deflated when Max makes a dig about her wedding. However, things look up when Stuart points out that Rainie can take Max for half of everything.

Also, Mitch turns to Jack as he worries about his son; Jay is suspicious when Peter mentions that he knows about his and Lola’s rough patch.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Archie and Arthur are in serious trouble as Dotty is taken to the doctor’s surgery.

Meanwhile, Luke is gutted to hear that Victoria is leaving The Woolpack for a job at HOP.

Elsewhere, Wendy is oblivious to how Bob feels about her; Harriet has some harsh words for Will; Tracy urges Charity to do something about the situation.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Confused Tony wakes up in hospital. Edward insists on keeping him there until he has had a brain scan. Tony arrives at Luke’s birthday party and tells Diane that the results were all clear. Later, Edward shows up. Tony wants him to leave, but Edward tells Tony that he has a brain tumour.

Meanwhile, John Paul bumps into James on his way to meet George. James tells John Paul that he loves him.

Elsewhere, Ella and Leah try to prise Charlie away from his games console. Ollie and Brooke sell vegan burgers at the Grand Bazaar, against Cindy and Luke’s wishes.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Shak works hard to bolster Ruhma, thankful when she seems to cheer up. When one of her mum’s, Tanya, calls Ruhma wants to answer but Shak prevents her, thinking he’s doing the right thing. Ruhma complies, not realising the trouble Tanya is in… Meanwhile, Ayesha wakes up naked in unfamiliar surroundings, unaware of how she got there, and is immediately alarmed. When she finds the front door locked, she begins to panic. However, she sees Jimmi and is relieved. Jimmi soon explains that Ayesha was too drunk to go home alone after the party last night so he took her back to his. Ayesha is mortified to learn that Jimmi had to undress her when she was sick on herself. Ayesha realises Jimmi has got rid of almost everything in his house except necessities. He explains he wanted to declutter but Ayesha isn’t convinced. Later, Sid apologises to Ayesha that he didn’t make the party last night but inadvertently lets slip that he was due to arrive with Bear. Ayesha embarrasses Bear in front of everyone when she makes it clear he wasn’t wanted at the party. Elsewhere, Karen tries desperately to find cannabis for Jay.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.