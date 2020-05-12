Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 12th May

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Jack shares an update with Keegan – a witness has come forward with video evidence but yet to see the video Jack riles Keegan by asking him if he’s definitely innocent. Later, everyone’s relieved when the video appears to exonerate Keegan but Jack insists that Keegan keep the news to himself, for now.

Meanwhile, it’s the day of Ben’s op but his mind turns elsewhere when Phil shares details about their upcoming job. At the hospital, Callum realises Ben is digging for information on what the police know and storms off.

Elsewhere, Shirley and Kush discuss the situation with Jean and unaware that she is feeling very unwell, put her explosive mood swings down to her medication not working. Later, Tina and Shirley are alarmed to find Jean having a seizure.

Also, Isaac struggles with Sheree’s bombshell and finds himself in an embarrassing situation with Denise. Rainie does some digging.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Tony deals with some shocking news and has a big decision to make.

Meanwhile, James reaffirms his love for John Paul and is adamant that they belong together.

Elsewhere, Charlie needs cash for a new game controller. He messages Sid on his game, unaware that he’s actually speaking to drug-dealer Jordan. Ollie, Brooke and Imran set up their own grill in the village.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Shak is worried about Ruhma, especially when he finds she’s not eating. He goes to Bear and asks him to take Ruhma back. Bear’s hands are tied but when Shak implies Ruhma being suspended is racist, it resonates with Bear. Needing to vent, he tells Shak about his and Sid’s run in with the police. Shak pushes Bear to do something about it. Meanwhile, Ruhma gets a desperate call from one of her mums, Tanya. Hiding what she’s doing from Shak, she heads off to find Tanya at the Churchill Estate. Tanya escapes just in time from her abusive partner and she and Ruhma speed off. Shak returns home to find Tanya is staying and, knowing Ruhma shouldn’t be seeing clients, worries what trouble his mum is going to get herself into… Elsewhere, Karen calls in sick to work, intent on helping out Jay. Nervous, she goes to the Churchill Estate, determined to find a dealer, and is pointed in the direction of Big Red. Karen is thrown when Big Red the drug dealer turns out to be an elderly woman, Iris.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.