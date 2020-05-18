Pick of the Plots: Monday 18th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Oliver is sedated and taken for a brain scan and the doctor tells Steve and Leanne that the next step is to run some genetic blood tests. Later, the doctor breaks the news that Oliver’s condition is more serious than first thought and he might have mitochondrial disease. Steve and Leanne are devastated.

Don gives Ed yet another snagging list but Michael’s had enough. Don enjoys winding Michael up but Ed and Aggie are adamant it’s best to turn the other cheek and not cause a scene. Meanwhile, James reveals he’s being threatened with the transfer list after his altercation with a fan who called him gay.

Elsewhere, Chesney is proud of Gemma after she opens up at the support group. David admits to Craig that he gets an adrenaline rush from taking stupid risks.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Tina calls an ambulance for Jean and Suki steps in to help but when the ambulance arrives, Suki clocks that all may not be as it seems.

Meanwhile, as Callum returns to support Ben, he and Kathy are concerned that he appears to be unwell. Ben spots Frankie arguing with a doctor giving him further concerns about his future. As Ben prepares for his operation, he is gutted when the doctor refuses to proceed while he is unwell.

Linda is taken aback when Phil seems more concerned about buying The Vic than Ben’s operation but his mood soon turns when he learns from Kathy that his operation has to be rescheduled. With both Ben and Phil brooding, Kathy grows suspicious that something is going on.

Elsewhere, Jack apologises to Keegan for not believing him but Tiffany notices Keegan’s distracted mood and realises he’s shared the video. Isaac opens up to Denise. Ian realises what Habiba is up to and plays her at her own game. Later on, Ian reveals all to Max…

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

In the vestry, Harriet and Malone are in mid-argument. She’s annoyed and he offers to leave. Later, when Dawn arrives at the church, we see Malone is buttoning up his shirt in the vestry, having just been intimate with Harriet. Dawn leaves unaware, while Harriet tells Malone they were a mistake.

Meanwhile, Charity marches into the HOP office, demanding information from Priya on Rakesh and Kirin. Priya has no idea of their whereabouts.

Elsewhere, Moira and Cain talk about their divorce. They slip back into easy banter, but soon there is an argument, shattering their moment. Leanna is riled.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

A worried Tony gets ready for his surgery. However, Edward admits to Verity that there never was a tumour – he faked the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Jordan is annoyed to hear that Sid’s on a school trip all week with Juliet, as he needs them for a job. Posing as Sid, Jordan messages Charlie through gaming.

Elsewhere, Romeo turns the tables on Tom when he offers him advice about girls. It’s clear Sami has feelings for Verity…

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Valerie’s new cardigan hides a secret in the form of a foster kitten called Snowy who is concealed in a pouch around her neck. When Zara hears a mewing noise, Valerie exclaims that she has a squeaky shoe before breaking into song – ‘Whole Again’ by Atomic Kitten! Jimmi is unimpressed when the kitten wees on his jacket. The resulting unpleasant odour attracts the attention of Daniel, Zara and Karen. Later, the cat is out of the bag when Ayesha is caught with Snowy. Meanwhile, at Eve’s house, Al is hungover from a night out with an old mate. Al persuades Eve to play a computer game with him but she shoots him dead and tells him to shower while she goes to the shop. Al offers to help carry all of the beer he wants but she is keen to go alone, agreeing to call him for a lift. Al is pleased to see her doing well and cheekily asks for jam tarts as he returns to his game. Shopping done, Eve tries to call Al but gets no response and starts walking. She arrives home and is shocked to discover a strange man in her living room. She calls the police, but is everything what she thinks?

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.