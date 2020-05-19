Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 19th May

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Phil is left torn on whether to let Ben help with the job but when Kathy shares her concerns, he is quick to play down the situation. After speaking to Sharon on the phone, Phil spots graffiti on Dennis’ bench but as he goes to fix it, Danny turns up wanting to speak to Phil – what does he want?

Callum catches Frankie shoplifting and when he realises that she’s deaf, he steps in to help and asks her to speak to Ben.

Meanwhile, Keegan refuses to apologise to Jack who also has a run-in with Vinny about the video. Keegan gloats to Mitch and Karen about the response he has had

Elsewhere, with the anniversary of Lucy’s death approaching, the Beales rally round Peter but he rushes off leaving Bobby gutted.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Verity realises what her dad is up to when he tries to worm his way back under Diane’s roof to help with Tony’s ‘recovery’. Wanting to keep things professional, Verity turns down a date with Sami.

Meanwhile, Tony tells Diane that he thinks it might be a good idea for Edward to move in. Edward is surprised by the change of tune and takes his chance to end things with Marnie so he can focus on Diane.

Elsewhere, Jordan persuades Charlie to do a delivery for him, but when Charlie realises he’s delivering drugs, he demands more money, and Jordan agrees. Tom thinks he and Yazz are about to take things to the next level, but Yazz has other ideas…

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Al plans a small party for Eve but she later gets confused about what the gathering is in aid of. Al reassures her that it’s just an impromptu party and takes her to dance. Al snaps a selfie of the two of them and later presents it to her in a frame. Eve is touched. Following the assault, Tanya takes in the news that Mark will stay on remand until trial – she feels guilty and tells Ruhma about happier times in their relationship. Ruhma reminds her of what he’s done and tells her about her own violent ex-husband. With Alia wanting to visit, Shak tells Ruhma that he thinks Ruhma should go home, but Ruhma tells Shak to put Alia off coming. Later, Tanya overhears Ruhma on the phone talking about her suspension but when Ruhma won’t elaborate, Tanya asks Shak. Ruhma is unhappy to find Tanya packing to leave and rails at Shak for hounding her out. Tanya doesn’t want Ruhma to lose her job, but seeing how upset his mum is, Shak persuades her to stay.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.