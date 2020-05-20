Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 20th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Steve and Leanne keep a vigil at Oliver’s bedside. Having googled mitochondrial disease, Steve’s upbeat as he explains that there are different strains and many people with the disease lead full and normal lives. But when the doctor explains they need to run more tests, Steve loses his rag and demands to know if his son is going to live or die.

Meanwhile, Michael tells Ed and Aggie that he thinks it would be best if they swerved the bistro opening party, but Aggie asserts that she’s not going to let an idiot like Don put them off. A downbeat James reveals that he’s no longer playing tonight as he’s been dropped from the squad.

Elsewhere, Gemma records a vlog, slamming the Freshco ad campaign for creating a dream world not possible to achieve. Evelyn assures Fiz that her and Arthur are just good friends.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Harriet feels guilty over her liaison with Malone. Despite her being distant, Will is hopeful he can win her back.

Meanwhile, Al tries to speak with Jai, but Jai is only prepared to speak with Al about work matters from now on.

Elsewhere, Vinny tells Mandy how delighted he is that Alex has got more hours and tells his mum she will like him when they meet. Leyla fears she has ruined things with Liam.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Tammy welcomes Emma back to the radio show but Emma is furious to discover she has invited a homeopath on to the show as well and rants to Zara. She is even more annoyed to discover that the homeopath is Su ‘without an E’ Turtle, now calling herself Susan Mallard.

Later, Emma relishes in demolishing Su’s claims about homeopathy. But when her attacks become too personal, Su gets upset, and even Zara (who has been eagerly listening in) thinks it sounded like Emma was bullying Su.

Meanwhile with Tammy relishing the spike in social media interest Su and Emma realise they are being played – can they put their differences aside to work together?

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.