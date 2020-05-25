Pick of the Plots: Monday 25th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

The doctor explains to Steve and Leanne that they’re gradually reducing Oliver’s sedation. Convinced that it would help for Oliver to have his favourite toy when he wakes up, Leanne sends Nick home for his red car.

Meanwhile, David returns from a run out of breath. Gail worries that he’s pushing himself too hard but when David hears Shona is being taken to visit Clayton in prison he heads out on another run. David approaches some youths on bikes and purposely shoves one of them over and then stamps on the bike. The youths give chase.

Elsewhere, Ray calls at the Baileys and reveals he’s sacked Don. As James returns to training one of the players makes a dig at his sexuality. James makes a joke out of it and the other players laugh with him. James is quietly pleased.

Also, Gemma shows Chesney her vlog but doesn’t want to put it online after her humiliating turnstile experience.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Phil is floored when Sharon returns but as the pair catch-up, Ben interrupts to discuss the job ahead with Phil. Sharon tells Linda that she wants to give things another go with Phil. After Linda gives her blessing to Sharon and Phil buying The Vic, Sharon and Phil have a drink but things get too much for Sharon when Karen and Billy turn up. Later, as Sharon helps Linda to pack, they come across some of Dennis’s things. Sharon questions her decision to give up Kayden.

Meanwhile, Keegan is touched when Tiffany presents Shakil’s trainers to him and the pair make amends. However, Keegan doesn’t appreciate Tiffany coming to his defence when a customer at the food van assumes he’s a drug dealer. The situation gets worse for Keegan when the customer later returns with back-up and destroys the van.

Elsewhere, Max covers when Jack assumes he knows Ruby is thinking of buying number 43 and his frustrations grow when he learns Martin has accepted a job as security at Ruby’s bar. Tina shares some home truths with Mick and Shirley when they sell her things, thinking they were junk.

Also, Mo makes a worrying discovery.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Will bears his soul to Harriet and she accepts his proposal.

Meanwhile, Leanna is making things up with Liam, but what does this mean for Leyla and Liam’s relationship?

Elsewhere, Vinny chats to new friend ‘Alex’ at the Dingles but a careless comment from Paul suggests he knows Mandy. Paul does his best to cover. As Paul leaves, Mandy spots him but doesn’t make her presence known.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Nancy and Jack are growing tired of Kyle’s drug taking. Later, Kyle finds drugs in Charlie’s bag. He throws the drugs back at Jordan and warns him to stay away from Charlie, vowing to stay away from drugs himself, but Jordan doesn’t believe him. Back at home, Kyle tries to tell Nancy about Charlie, but concerned about his drug habit, Nancy doesn’t think she can marry him anymore.

Meanwhile, Tony returns home and starts taking anticoagulants (blood thinning medication), prescribed by Edward, but it’s actually testosterone.

Elsewhere, Misbah is delighted to have got the secondment in Surrey that she applied for. Tom fails to seduce Yazz. Mercedes feels like the third wheel in Sylver and Warren’s bromance.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

There is no episode of Doctors today.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.