Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 26th May

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Sharon drops off some leftover baby items at the Taylors and is caught unawares when Karen leaves her to watch over the baby. When Karen finds Sharon asleep with Kayden, she reminds her that it’s not too late to change her mind.

Back at the Mitchell’s, Sharon and Phil look to the future with just the two of them but is it really what Sharon wants? Meanwhile, as Phil puts the pressure on Ben to not mess up the job, Ben does his own secret deal and hides a package from Phil. Callum later picks up on Ben’s evasive mood and Ben crumbles.

Elsewhere, Shirley tries to deter Jean from approaching Phil about Stacey. Shirley’s words go unheeded as Jean dresses up to try and impress Phil. Keegan admits to Iqra that the food van wasn’t insured.

Also, Ruby misleads Max into thinking they are spending a romantic night together but when he is left in charge of the club, he throws out Vinny and Dotty for getting up to no good.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Nancy asks Darren to look after Oscar for the day as she doesn’t think Kyle is up to it. Charlie tells Darren that Kyle would relish being given a responsibility to prove himself. Trying to help his friend, Darren drops Oscar off with Kyle, just as he’s about to meet Jordan… Jordan suggests to Peri that they should go to Chester for the day.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is suspicious of Sylver spending so much time with Warren and has had enough when she realises Joel’s in on it as well.

Elsewhere, Misbah admits she’s not ready to let go of being a mum.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

It’s the first day at The Mill for Ruhma’s temporary replacement, Deborah. Ruhma, trying to keep busy at home, has Tanya and Shak for company. But she can’t stop thinking about the Mill and wondering about her replacement. Shak assures that it’s only temporary but Ruhma remains anxious. Meanwhile, Ayesha is still smarting from Zara’s lack of faith in their BAME organ donor campaign but Bear’s subtle diplomacy manages to get the project back on track. Ayesha and Bear approach Shak about working on the project as a university liaison. But Shak feels conflicted about working with the Mill. After a successful first day, Deborah listens as the others engage in some light gossip over Ruhma’s situation. Unable to resist, and wrongly believing that everyone already knows about Doug, Deborah reveals the true reason behind Ruhma’s suspension – she kissed the partner of one of her mums. Everyone’s shocked at the revelation and Deborah’s left kicking herself.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.