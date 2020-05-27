Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 27th May

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

A confused Shona admits to Clayton that she only remembers him as a little boy. Shona’s key worker listens in horror as Clayton does his best to poison her mind against David. Meanwhile, David’s at full sprint as he’s pursued by the angry mob. Finding himself cornered in an alley David braces himself for a beating but a police car pulls up and the youths scatter.

Having been released without charge, David tells Craig he’s learnt his lesson and won’t be looking for any more trouble. Hearing about David’s behaviour, Sarah resolves to help him. Visiting Shona, she begs her to come home and give David a chance.

Elsewhere, Leanne refuses to believe that Oliver may have brain damage. Tommy Orpington assures James he did the right thing coming out and has the full support of his team mates. James worries that the manager might not see it that way.

Also, Gemma’s vlog is accidentally published.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Belle refuses to talk to Jamie, pointing out his false promises to divorce Andrea. But she’s taken aback when he reveals he has hired a solicitor to initiate the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Paul barges into the Dingles’ to talk to Mandy, but their hearts sink when Vinny walks in. Despite Mandy’s attempts to cover, Paul reveals to a stunned Vinny that he’s his dad.

Elsewhere, it’s Moira’s birthday and she feels stung when Cain upsets her while giving her a card from the boys.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Ayesha and Bear make preparations for the BAME organ donor campaign but they’re surprised when a withdrawn Shak turns down the invitation to help. Suspecting there’s more going on than Shak is telling them, Ayesha visits Ruhma and lets slip her concerns.

Realising that her suspension has been putting Shak under pressure, Ruhma has a chat with him and insists that he shouldn’t turn it down on her account.

Meanwhile, Zara bears the brunt of Daniel’s ribbing when her phone breaks once again – it’s clear she’s in need of a tech update. Zara is impressed by the most expensive phone in the shop which has a smart assistant, Harper.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.