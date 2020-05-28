Emmerdale to remain on air

ITV this afternoon have confirmed Emmerdale will continue to transmit new episodes.

“We’ll see resentments and past feuds resurface, old wounds further exposed, relationships scrutinised, with doubts and insecurities laid bare. Some seize the opportunity lockdown presents to heal divisions, whilst others get some sizzle back into their lives! With the backdrop of the pandemic, the characters also reflect the nation’s immense gratitude.” – ITV Press Office

Emmerdale will remain on air and continue to broadcast new episodes of the soap, ITV announced today. The Yorkshire based programme confirmed a phased return to filming last week with a pared back cast and crew whilst observing the recently published health and safety guidelines for TV productions to resume filming.

The Leeds based production will alter its transmission pattern to two episodes from the week beginning 8th June in order to stay on air.

The episodes scheduled will be those filmed featuring characters in lockdown and each special edition will bring to screen much loved characters – Sam and Lydia, Cain and Aaron, Mandy and Vinny, Marlon, Al and Ellis, Nicola and Jimmy and Chas and Paddy. The villagers of Emmerdale will, like us all, be experiencing the trials and tribulations of lockdown.

The two episodes will air on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV for three weeks, before Emmerdale will then resume a three episode each week pattern.

New ways of working to protect the crew and cast have been introduced by ITV Studios in accordance with pan-industry return-to-production protocols for TV drama which ITV’s Health and Safety team and medical advisers have been working on in consultation with the Government. The guidelines underpin everything ITV Studios are putting in place for the cast, crew and production team to adhere to whilst filming.

The measures will include social distancing, filming units staying together to work in designated studios with crew using their own sanitised equipment, office staff continuing to work from home to ensure fewer people on the ground, no location filming, scripts featuring a smaller number of actors and fewer scenes to avoid camera moves. The crew have also attended a meeting with the company’s medical adviser and participated in a health and safety induction which saw the new working environment procedures explained in detail.

ITV announced that filming on Coronation Street and Emmerdale was to temporarily cease on 22nd March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcaster reduced the soaps to just one episode every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in a bid to sustain them in the schedule.

“Lockdown has created an opportunity for us to focus on what is important in our lives. When we first discussed commissioning these episodes back in March the writers instantly rose to the challenge. Seven weeks into lockdown and the scripts have an added poignancy and meaning. The response from everyone at Emmerdale to filming these episodes has been fantastic and we’re really grateful for their support.” – Jane Hudson, Executive Producer