Ruhma insists on driving Tanya to the Mill when she experiences stomach pains. Zara isn’t happy that Ruhma is still breaching the conditions of her suspension to help Tanya. After examining Tanya, Zara concludes that there’s nothing wrong, but issues a warning about the possible consequences of her staying with Ruhma. Tanya’s left conflicted.

Outside the Mill, Ruhma catches a glimpse of Deborah while she waits for Tanya to finish her appointment. Curiosity getting the better of her, Ruhma follows Deborah inside. Karen, thrown to see Ruhma there, lets slip that they all know the true reason for her suspension. Ruhma leaves, feeling humiliated and betrayed.

Meanwhile, Zara makes good use of her smart assistant, Harper.