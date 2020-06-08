Pick of the Plots: Monday 8th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Alya is shocked when Yasmeen finally tells her some of the things Geoff did to her, including getting her to eat her own chicken. But whilst waiting to enter her plea hearing Yasmeen rings Alya from prison to tell her she is worried how Geoff will react if she pleads not guilty, Alya is concerned to see how deep his control and influence still runs. At the same time, Sally tells Tim that she is not sure of Geoff’s innocence and would like him to move out.

Meanwhile, Gary is doing a bit of investigation work with the help of a PI to try and find Kelly’s mum Adam is doing his own digging and asks Kelly about her dad. When Kelly mentions that the only person in touch with him is Gary, Adam is intrigued and mentions this fact to a shocked Imran.

Elsewhere, as Dev escorts Asha and Aadi to the bus stop, Amy approaches and congratulates Asha on wiping the floor with Corey. Dev’s pleased to see Asha so happy.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Whitney is haunted by the memory of the night Leo was killed and when Gray finds her disorientated on the street, he takes her back to his place to go over the case. Aware that Whitney’s previous relationships could be used against her, Gray approaches Mick and Linda for information on her marriage to their Lee.

Sharon’s decision to get Kayden back is causing tension between her and Phil. Unable to raise Kayden as his own son, Phil makes Sharon choose between them. Meanwhile, Ian arranges a memorial for Dennis. Ian is overcome with emotion whilst giving a speech, and a short speech from Phil leaves everyone teary.

Elsewhere, Dotty refuses to work on Peter’s car but later has a change of heart. When she finishes the work, they share a kiss, but Dotty quickly pulls away and hurries off. Keegan and Tiffany meet to talk but is Tiffany prepared for what he has to say?

Also, Mick and Linda are worried about Phil paying them with dodgy money for The Vic.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

With Samson stuck on his school trip, Sam and Lydia are in lockdown together, having turfed Mandy and Vinny out.

Sam seemingly won’t let Lydia leave the house and it’s clear that he’s concerned about something. However, fed up with only sausages and mash for tea, Lydia does a ‘click and collect’. When Sam finds out, he is furious.

Sam continues to behave out of character, snapping at Lydia and the couple go to bed on bad terms. The truth behind Sam’s over-protectiveness soon comes to light, but can he make Lydia see his way of thinking?

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sylver denies being Cher’s father before trying to buy her silence. Cher’s mum, Kelly turns up, prompting Sylver to confess to sleeping her.

Meanwhile, Kyle begs Nancy to take him back. She admits that sometimes she thinks they’d be better off without him

Elsewhere, Darren rejects any of Mandy’s suggestions of help. Mandy asks Luke to take Darren out tomorrow. Romeo asks Cher out on a date.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Ruhma takes Tanya and her baby to the Mill when it appears she has developed some jaundice. When Ruhma can’t help interfering in the consultation Zara is forced to ask her to wait outside. Ruhma catches up with Karen and is shocked to learn that Ayesha has left. Later, Tanya considers leaving, but when she tries to talk about it with Ruhma, she realises how upset Ruhma is that Ayesha left without saying anything, and changes the subject. Meanwhile, Bear tells Daniel and Zara that he is really struggling to find a replacement for Ayesha. Zara has a bright idea and invites herself on Emma’s radio show where she broadcasts that the Mill has nursing vacancy. Daniel is furious with her, thinking it will attract unsuitable applicants.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.