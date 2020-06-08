Nigel Havers teases Corrie comeback

Actor Nigel Havers teased Lorraine Kelly about returning to Coronation Street.

Despite his bad-boy character Lewis Archer being dead, he revealed: “Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey, is a great friend of mine, and she’s just the most wonderful person and most wonderful actress and she was genuinely upset when I keeled over [on the show]. And she said as I left, ‘You do know you have a twin brother living in Australia, so brush up on your Australian accent’.”

He even tried out his accent on Lorraine, who joked: “That wasn’t bad. It sort of started off in the East End of London, then it went to Sydney and then it came back again.”

Speaking about what he had been doing during lockdown, he said he had spent time learning lines for a new play, walking his dog and building a vegetable garden. He explained: “We are just getting on with it, like everyone I know, we’ve just got to get through this haven’t we?”

Talking about the effect of the coronavirus on theatre, he said: “Can you imagine Christmas without a panto?

“It came very fast this pandemic and some people say it can go away very quickly and it can suddenly disappear, so we are all praying for that really. But you are right, theatre is a difficult one as we all sit so close together as it’s a communal exercise…I’m always very optimistic, I am a man who thinks the glass is always half full and I’m always praying that everything will come good.”

Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly weekdays from 9am on ITV