Pick of the Plots: Friday 5th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Realising the truth will come out in court, Geoff admits he hired escorts as Yasmeen was refusing him sex. Sally’s disgusted but Tim reckons it can only help Geoff’s case as it proves Yasmeen had a motive for trying to kill him. Geoff goes to the police to reveal this while Alya worries she’s played straight into Geoff’s hands. Later, Alya’s horrified when Yasmeen tells her that Geoff gave her an STI. She implies her gran to expose him for what he is.

Meanwhile, after a chat with Nina, Dev agrees to go easy on Asha. Spotting Corey and his mates, Asha tears a strip off him for the appalling way he’s treated her. Summer and Nina are impressed, while Dev’s thrilled by his daughter’s renewed confidence.

Elsewhere, Shona confirms that she wants to live with Roy. David wonders if he’ll ever win her round. Gary quizzes Kelly about her conversation with Imran.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie worries when Tracy reveals that Andrea left without her purse, cards, money or car.

Meanwhile, Kerry is pained as she overhears an emotional Amelia confessing to God that she egged Brenda’s windows.

Elsewhere, the guilt builds for Rhona.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Bear admits to Ayesha that he really likes her but long distance isn’t really his thing. Trying to cover her upset Ayesha agrees with him and the both look utterly miserable as they say goodbye. Zara has to face the anger of everyone at the Mill as the news spreads about her sacking Ayesha. Meanwhile, Ayesha starts to have doubts about what she is doing, however a surprise visit from Sid cheers her. Valerie tells Bear she is having a leaving party for Ayesha that evening in the hope that he will come. When Zara invites Emma for a drink, Emma has to awkwardly tell her about the bash. Emma hints that maybe Zara should come and perhaps draw a line under any bad feelings. Later, Valerie presents Ayesha with some gifts from everyone which have either been upcycled or recycled. It’s an emotional time for everyone, especially when Zara turns up. Will Bear also put in an appearance?

Doctors, Friday at 1.45pm on BBC One.