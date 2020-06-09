Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 9th June

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Gray isn’t happy when Chantelle borrows his car to pick up some new IT equipment for Kheerat. As he tracks the vehicle’s movements – via a secluded tracking device – he’s furious when he notices that the car has been to Stratford unaware that Ben ‘borrowed’ it from The Arches. Gray concludes that Chantelle must be having an affair and when she returns home, he berates her for lying to him.

Meanwhile Gray advises Whitney to use her flashbacks to piece together what happened on the night Leo was killed as it could help her defence in the trial. Retracing her steps proves too much for Whitney and she breaks down. As Gray comforts Whitney, she tries to kiss him.

Elsewhere, Mitch warns Billy that he and Karen are soulmates. Ian is appalled when he finds Dotty and Peter snogging. Max is still worried that Rainie is after his money and voices his concerns to Ian about signing over half of the restaurant to him.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Kyle gives Nancy, Oscar and Charlie a perfect day.

Meanwhile, Darren admits to Luke that he’s depressed. Luke is adamant that Darren’s being overly dramatic, telling him that he has nothing to do sad about. Lonely Darren leaves Kyle a voicemail, apologising and saying that he was right about not telling other people – no one understands.

Elsewhere, Mercedes catches Cher stealing one of her necklaces. Romeo tries to flirt with Cher again.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Tanya wishes Ruhma a happy birthday. Later, Tanya tries to speak to Ruhma about something but Ruhma gets in first and offers her a holiday to Cornwall. Tanya isn’t sure but later agrees to the holiday. Meanwhile, Deborah arrives at The Icon to find Sid with Daniel and Jimmi. They discuss an ex-offender Jimmi met recently. Deborah surprises them all by being prejudiced about prisoners and Jimmi admits that he’s recently come out prison. Deborah tries to backtrack and Sid awkwardly changes the subject.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.