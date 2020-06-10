Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 10th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Alya is delighted when Yasmeen enters a not guilty plea. Geoff is furious and tells Tim they need to show a united front, but Sally is growing increasingly suspicious.

Meanwhile, Gary tracks Laura down and promises to ensure Rick keeps paying her living expenses if she’ll take Kelly back under her wing. Later, Gary is concerned when he discovers that Laura and Kelly are moving into a flat on Inkerman Street. Meanwhile Adam is making it his business to get to know Laura a lot better and starts to flirt with her.

Elsewhere, Dev orders a celebratory take-out for Asha and Aadi to celebrate Asha’s new positive attitude. But as Mary and the twins enjoy the food Dev secretly logs on to a ‘quick loans’ website.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cain and Aaron are trying to adjust to life in lockdown. However, Cain is adamant that he won’t be opening up about his feelings to Aaron. When a letter arrives with a prison stamp on it, Cain doesn’t want Aaron to slip back into his hole of despair over Robert and hides it.

Later, Cain lets slip about the letter and Aaron is furious. Cain can’t remember where he has put it and a frantic Aaron rails at him, giving him some home truths about him and Moira.

When the letter is eventually found, how will its contents make Aaron feel? Plus, will lockdown get Cain to come to terms with his true feelings?

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Frustrated at the lack of support he’s receiving for his autistic son Zachary, Lee leaves the house to clear his head. Meanwhile, new girl Lily inadvertently finds herself locked in The Mill and the power goes down preventing her from making a call.

Sid and rapid response trainee Trev are called to someone who has been pulled out of a lake; it’s Lee. They struggle to save him but eventually succeed. Lee tells them not to save him and reveals his son needs the help more than him. Sid alerts the authorities as they try to help Lee. Trev goes to admonish Lee for his suicide attempt, earning a reprimand from Sid.

Meanwhile, Zachary walks across town, experiencing sensory overload. He turns up at The Mill but is scared away when Lily bangs on the window to get his attention. She eventually realises why he’s scared and manages to get him to speak to her. She manages to get him to go into her car and get her phone.

Back at the lake, Sid and Trev realise Lee has a collapsed lung and Trev has to perform a needle decompression. Zachary is reunited with Lee at the hospital.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.