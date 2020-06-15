Pick of the Plots: Monday 15th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Carla insists that she has no idea who Chelsey is but is shocked when Chelsey reminds her that she stayed in her squat when she was sleeping rough last year. She tells Carla she wants a grand off her or she will tell Peter what she got up to. How will Carla react?

Meanwhile, Daniel’s thrilled when Adam offers to spend his birthday with him and Bertie. However, he’s bitterly disappointed when Adam goes back on the arrangement. As Daniel talks to Sinead’s framed photo, he realises how empty his life has become.

Elsewhere, Sally refuses to sit with Tim and Geoff in the pub. Adam quizzes Laura about Rick. Laura is keen to track him down as he owes her maintenance for Kelly. Revealing that he’s a solicitor, Adam hands Laura his business card. Gary warns Laura to move away but she can’t afford it.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Bobby is crestfallen when Ian tells him that Peter kissed Dotty. Upset, Dotty decides to sell NOS at Ruby’s despite Ruby warning her not to. It seems that Dotty should have listened to Ruby but who called them?

Meanwhile, Gray tells Chantelle that Whitney tried to kiss him. Chantelle is upset but Gray quickly dismisses her feelings and turns the conversation back to accusing Chantelle of using his car last week, which she denies. Later, after confronting Whitney about the kiss, Chantelle tries to clear the air with Gray but he remains unconvinced.

Elsewhere, Linda tells Mick that she doesn’t want to sell The Vic to Phil because of how he has been treating Sharon. Billy decides to fight for Karen. Mitch encourages Keegan to reconcile with Tiffany.

Also, Sonia is feeling lonely. She decides to search for her long-lost father…

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Mandy and Vinny are holed up in the salon for lockdown, things are a little less conventional for them. There are plenty of perks to their situation but they can’t find the key to the prosecco fridge.

With Paul the main topic of conversation, Mandy and Vinny navigate through their past and soon Mandy discloses a long-held secret that has affected her whole life.

Vinny at last understands Mandy’s long-held resentments and fears.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Nancy receives some shocking news from Darren, which affects many people in the village.

The blame is shifted from one person to the next.

Brooke feels anxious, and struggles to understand what has happened, but Ollie manages to calm her down.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.