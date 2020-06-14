BBC One confirms EastEnders: Secrets From The Square guests

Five weeks’ worth of guests have been announced ahead of the first episode.

The show will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

BBC One have announced the line-up for the first five weeks of EastEnders: Secrets From The Square as fans gear up to get a unique look behind the curtains in Walford when the program hosted by Stacey Dooley premieres on Monday 22nd June.

In the first instalment, Stacey is joined by Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright to relive some of Walford legends Mick and Linda’s classic scenes, send each other up and spill some of EastEnders’ best kept secrets.

Kellie reveals an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction; Danny shows off his best ‘doof doof’ face and Stacey gets teased about another famous investigative journalist. Bright had a ball looking back on the past six and a half years of playing Linda Carter, but what can fans expect to see?

“Things I don’t want people to know that I just blurted out (laughs),” says Kellie. “They will enjoy seeing the characters, seeing the actors behind the characters, seeing our relationships, and what it’s like interacting with us, you’ll feel like you’re there sat down having a chat.”

Letitia Dean will feature in an upcoming episode of the spin-off show

Diane Parish is a part of the line-up for EastEnders: Secrets from the Square

The juicy behind-the-scenes gossip will continue the following week when original cast members Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt join Stacey to look back on where it all began for them as teenagers. Then, James Bye and Davood Ghadami will relive some of the best moments for market regulars Martin and Kush.

Ballum fans will rejoice when it’s Max Bowden and Tony Clay’s turn to join Stacey and hilarity ensues with a big socially distanced reunion between Diane Parish and Tameka Empson.

Further contributors for EastEnders: Secrets From the Square will be announced in due course. The show begins on Monday 22nd June at 8.00pm on BBC One and continues weekly.

EastEnders will be taking a break from BBC One after June 16th due to the channel having aired all of the episodes that were recorded before the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a production break. It is not yet known when the show will return to BBC One, which will also be showing classic episodes in lieu of new ones, but filming is due to recommence at the end of June.

Stacey Dooley is looking at the Secrets of the Square for BBC One while EastEnders goes off air.