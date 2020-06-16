Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 16th June

The latest goings on in EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Phil wants Mick to sign the paperwork for The Queen Vic but Linda is set against selling to Phil and doesn’t mind if he knows this. Later, Mick asks Sharon for her help – can she convince Linda to sell The Vic to Phil? Sharon can’t help but agree that Linda needs to get out if the pub and she takes matters into her own hands but will Phil get his hands on The Queen Vic?

Meanwhile, Ben is still battling a fever and Callum gives him some strong medication before leaving. Later, Jay is shocked when Ben collapses. When he wakes up, Ben admits to Jay he can’t hear anything so Jay demands he goes to hospital.

Elsewhere, Billy and Karen go on a date but plans are halted when they bump into Mitch and Keegan at the Prince Albert. Iqra and Keegan help Tina with a menu for the bar but after a disagreement, Keegan leaves and Karen follows, worried about her son. With Karen gone, the tension between Mitch and Billy boils over and they end up fighting in the street.

Also, Dotty confronts Ian over setting her up with the police.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Nancy is overrun with visitors and she takes her frustration out on Charlie.

Meanwhile, Luke and Darren have a heart to heart and make up, Luke promises to listen more in the future. After Darren admits something shocking, Luke drags him to the GP immediately, ringing Mandy to meet them there.

Elsewhere, Jordan sees an opportunity in Hollyoaks High’s environmental fair. Liberty suggests to Sienna that she should go back to work at the school.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.