Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 17th June

Carla finds Chelsey lurking in the back yard and offers to buy her breakfast in Roy’s. But later Chesley returns to the pub with a guy named Jordan who reminds Carla that he ran the squat and she had better pay up for the drugs she destroyed. Peter finds an upset Carla in the back room with Jordan and demands to know what is going on.

Meanwhile, Adam decides it is time for Daniel to get out and about and insists he goes with him to a swanky lawyers’ drinks reception in town. Daniel feels out of his depth but is intrigued by a female guest called Nicky who tries to put him at ease.

Elsewhere, Roy returns from a meeting with Shona’s key worker and confirms that Shona will be moving in tomorrow. David’s thrilled but Roy’s concerned that he’s getting his hopes up. An angry Faye confronts Tim and Sally on the street over their decision to throw Geoff out. Tim suggests they talk about it inside.

Nicola and Jimmy are riling each other up in lockdown. Nicola is seemingly busy with her local council business, but something is obviously bothering her. Nicola is sad and Jimmy can’t help but be aware of it, although he’s at a loss over what to do.

As Nicola constantly tells Jimmy that her life is dull and boring, and that everyone else in the village is living a better life than her, Jimmy has to face reality.

Will Nicola open up to Jimmy and what will it mean for their relationship? She has lost the fire in her belly, but can she get it back again?

