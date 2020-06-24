Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 24th June

David decides to ask Shona out for something to eat but she panics in the bistro and says that she would rather go to the chippy. David is amused when she steals Ray’s wallet and explains that is how they met.

Meanwhile, Daniel tells Nicky that he has made a mistake; he shouldn’t have called her. Daniel opens up to Nicky and tells her all about Sinead, how much he loved her, how much he misses her and how lonely his life has been since she passed.

Elsewhere, Carla accuses Peter of meting out some rough justice to Jordan and Chelsea. Peter assures Carla that he was at an alcoholics’ meeting at the time of the assault so it had nothing to do with him. Who did attack them?

Also, Oliver’s family take him to the petting zoo. Leanne is cautious but is thrilled when there’s a glimpse of the old Oliver. Seb and Alina admit they still have feelings for each other but Alina is wary about upsetting Emma.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Not only is Marlon living in another house due to plumbing issues at his, but both his kids April and Leo are in lockdown in other properties in the village.

Matters are made worse when Marlon discovers Ellis has invited his father Al to live with them, as he has nowhere else to go. But Al and Marlon couldn’t be more different and soon tension between them rears up.

The deeply-strained relationship between Al and son Ellis will also be tested by lockdown. Ellis has so many questions for his father.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.