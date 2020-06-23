Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 23rd June

The classic two-hander between Den and Angie Watts, directed by Antonia Bird.

Den’s demands for a divorce lead to a dramatic revelation from Angie – but is she telling the truth?

This episode was first broadcast on 16 October 1986.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Juliet and Sid panic at school when they overhear PC Kiss talking about the sniffer dog. They go to get the drugs out of her locker, but Sienna and John Paul intercept them.

Meanwhile, Damon is stressed about throwing Liberty’s gender reveal party, while Maxine dumps Minnie and more chores on him.

Elsewhere, Ollie’s still mortified about his eco presentation.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.