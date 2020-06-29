Pick of the Plots: Monday 29th June

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

The consultant reveals to Steve and Leanne that Oliver has an incurable form of mitochondrial disease. Clearly in a state of shock, Leanne demands a second opinion, determined that there must be something they can do for Oliver. Back at home the family reel with shock at the news.

Meanwhile, a thrilled Toyah and Imran are told by the social workers that they have a good chance of being accepted as Foster parents and they excitedly plan for the panel hearing. But as news of Oliver’s diagnosis reaches Toyah, she has to break the news to Imran that they will have to put their own plans on hold.

Elsewhere, Emma’s desperately upset about Oliver and Alina does her best to comfort her. Alina phones Seb to cancel their drink, insisting she’s not happy sneaking about behind Emma’s back and would appreciate it if he didn’t ask her out again.

Also, Fiz is aghast to find Tyrone asleep in front of the TV in his vest. She with horror that they are turning into Jack and Vera.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: EastEnders super fan Stacey Dooley sits down for a chat with two of the show’s original cast members, Adam Woodyatt and Letitia Dean, aka Ian Beale and Sharon Watts. The pair reflect on starting out on the show together as teenagers, revisit classic scenes (and classic hair dos) and share their best backstage stories. They also tease what’s in store for Ian and Sharon when the show returns.

Together they recall the time when as teenagers they were sent home from set for giggling, relive their failed bid for Top of the Pops glory, and Letitia gives her take on the recent ‘Sheanu’ storyline. Adam rewatches a scene that made him an internet meme, Letitia explains why a nailed down coffin gave her a nasty surprise, and Stacey finds out which cast member is most like their character.

Adam also gives Stacey a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the café, revealing which actor is responsible for their broken till.

EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Andrea is still hiding out at a hotel, but a police officer arrives. Andrea promises she is safe and well. The police officer explains that Jamie is worried and urges her to contact him.

Later, an unsuspecting Leyla arrives at the hotel to meet Andrea. A mystery figure follows, revealed to be Kim who follows her inside the hotel with fierce determination. Meanwhile, Jamie says sorry to Belle for not standing up for her.

Elsewhere, Lydia wonders if Mandy is secretly concealing feelings for Paul. Ricky and Moira cross paths.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jordan is relieved when Leela admits she doesn’t think it’s the right time to come clean about their relationship. Sid blames Jordan for what happened at school and they argue. While helping Leela search the house for any more drugs, Peri finds Jordan’s stash.

At the same time, James wants Juliet to come home. Marnie slips her a note asking her to meet them. They implore her to come back home.

Meanwhile, Liberty takes matters into her own hands and tells Maxine that she’s taking advantage of Damon. Maxine tells Damon that she’ll try not to depend on him anymore. Damon realises what Liberty has done for him.

Elsewhere, Tony is feeling positive about his test results; he’s sure that they’ll be great. John Paul agrees to a drink with James, postponing his date with George.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.