Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 30th June

Phil and Kathy’s engagement party celebrations in the Queen Vic are brought to an abrupt end when Grant makes Sharon and Phil’s affair public, with huge repercussions for all involved.

This episode, the climax to a storyline dubbed ‘Sharongate’, was first broadcast on 25th October 1994.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Jordan has his hands full when he’s under increasing pressure from his boss, Victor. Meanwhile, Sid’s trying to get on Leela’s good side by studying for his exams. Panicking after Sienna makes her feel bad for letting Sid down, Leela reveals she’s bought Jordan a car, and asks him to move out.

Meanwhile, Tony continues to have mood swings, excited one minute and furious the next. Diane’s shocked at Tony’s anger when he catches Edward in the Hutch kitchen. He rages again when James criticizes his bruschetta…

Elsewhere, James feels smug when he realises that John Paul ditched George for him. Sienna panics when a doctor asks her for a meeting but tells Warren she’s fine.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.