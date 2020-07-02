Universal Music Group from Sugar to Ed Sullivan

Universal Music Group has embarked on a strategic global partnership with leading Italian music company Sugar, one of the most prestigious independent music companies in the world.

Sugar President and CEO, Filippo Sugar

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Filippo and Sugar Music, and to provide support for their artists and rich catalogues worldwide. A true family business, Sugar has helped introduce the world to Italian music culture throughout its eighty-year history. Over the years, they have been a great partner to us for Andrea Bocelli, and we look forward to many more successes together in the future.” – Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group

This expansive new worldwide agreement will provide Sugar with the industry’s best resources and expertise across their iconic recorded music and film soundtrack catalogues, alongside global support for the label’s celebrated contemporary artist roster.

This extends a 25-year relationship between the two companies, having forged a successful working partnership across numerous groundbreaking projects with world-renowned Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli – including, his record-breaking, live-streamed Easter performance earlier this year from the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy, and the global chart-topping success of ‘Si’, Bocelli’s most recent studio album, which was nominated for a Grammy and reached number one in both the official U.S. and U.K. album charts, for the first time in his distinguished career in October 2018.

The partnership marks the beginning of a new era of creative collaboration between the two companies, with UMG distributing the entirety of Sugar’s celebrated catalogues from throughout the label’s extraordinary 88-year history.

Founded in Milan in 1932 by Ladislao Sugar, Sugar has been at the forefront of Italian music culture for decades. It is home to one of the most prestigious Italian and French catalogues of soundtracks: CAM Sugar. With over 2,000 original soundtracks, it documents the sound of Italian cinema and captures film history like no other. La Dolce Vita, Amarcord, Mondo Cane, Il Postino, 8½ and Il Gattopardo (The Leopard) are but a few of the works from over 400 music maestros such as Nino Rota, Ennio Morricone, Luis Bacalov, Riz Ortolani, Piero Piccioni, Armando Trovajoli, Piero Umiliani, Stelvio Cipriani, Fiorenzo Carpi, Philippe Sarde, and many more.

“I believe that in today’s marketplace, the greatest opportunity for an independent label is to develop its artists and repertoire globally. Having one, truly unique, worldwide distribution solution for the entire breadth of Sugar recordings is a very important step, as we look to grow our reach and visibility into new territories. Having worked with Universal on various projects for over 20 years, I felt this was the right time to turn the page and write a new chapter. As soon as I had the opportunity to lay out my vision with Lucian, in a matter of minutes, the ball started rolling. I wish to thank Lucian for having always been there for me, and very much look forward to working with the many talented Executives within the UMG family, to bring to life some new innovative projects from Italy. We have some great new music on the way.” – President and CEO, Filippo Sugar

Ed Sullivan at ATV Elstree in the sixties, where several UK-based specials of his chat show were produced.

Recently UMG also announced that nearly 50 years after The Ed Sullivan Show wrapped its final episode and charmed TV viewers for the final time on Sunday night June 6th, 1971, it officially joins the streaming universe and lives on forever. In a deal with SOFA Entertainment Inc UMG has obtained the global digital rights to The Ed Sullivan Show library, which encompasses the influential television program’s historic 23-year primetime run on CBS.

Since June 12th, for the first time officially online Ed Sullivan Show performance and guest segments are now available in their entirety across streaming services worldwide. Launched on The Ed Sullivan Show’s official YouTube channel, the first segments showcase landmark live musical performances.

The programme featured memorable music performances from names such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Hallyday, The Beatles, The Doors and The Rolling Stones. Others popping in for a chat included comedians Joan Rivers, Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Pryor, Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball while athletes taking time to speak to Ed include Muhammad Ali while acting royal on his sofa saw names such as Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor, Steve McQueen, Marlon Brando, Gregory Peck, Sophia Loren, Rock Hudson, Peter Sellers and Maurice Chevalier. And political figures who appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show included Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy as well as Fidel Castro.

“UMe is proud to continue its successful relationship with SOFA Entertainment. Together we will transform an incredible treasure trove from The Ed Sullivan Show to the streaming era and to new audiences. Ed Sullivan was a pioneer of his time and is responsible for many pivotal TV performances and significant moments in entertainment history. We will now introduce these high-quality landmark television performances from musicians, comedians and Broadway that catapulted the careers of many icons to a global audience.” – Bruce Resnikoff, UMe President & CEO

