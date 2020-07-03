Pick of the Plots: Friday 3rd July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Simon decides to stay with Peter, revealing what he overheard Leanne saying. Leanne tells Nick she feels terrible promoting Nick to square up to Peter and accuse him of taking Simon off Leanne. A drained Leanne agrees to let Oliver stay the night with Steve at No.1. Later, Nick apologies to Peter and finds himself being comforted by his nemesis.

Meanwhile, the news about Oliver brings back memories of her own son for Jenny. Scott’s not best pleased when Jenny explains that Johnny was all set to return with her but changed his mind at the last minute and opted to stay in France. Toyah explains to Imran that Leanne is in bits and now is the wrong time to foster a child.

Elsewhere, Gemma and Chesney intrude on Fiz and Tyrone’s date night. Arthur apologises to Evelyn for getting carried away talking about trains. He offers her a day out of her choosing.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jamie is stunned to find Millie in the kitchen alone. Andrea is still nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile, Dawn and Will meet with the bishop at The Woolpack, but as time passes, Harriet doesn’t show up and Dawn and Will are forced to make excuses on her behalf. Harriet is meeting Malone in the church, telling him she doesn’t want him around anymore, but he makes it clear that he’s not going anywhere. Turned on by the danger, Harriet succumbs to his charms. Elsewhere, Cain is gutted to hear from Chas that Moira is developing interests in other people.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.