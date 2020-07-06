Pick of the Plots: Monday 6th July

Steve has had Oliver for the night but a distraught Leanne heads to No.1 at the crack of dawn, still in her night attire. Nick follows and steers her home. Dr Gaddas says Leanne should consider counselling or medication. Later, when Toyah calls round to offer support, Leanne turns on her, insisting she has no idea how she’s feeling.

Meanwhile, Sally’s appalled to learn from Cathy how Geoff locked Yasmeen in his magic box, leaving her there for ages and when Alya asks her to be a witness for the defence she decides to go and visit Yasmeen. Shocked at what she hears she can’t help but reveal her visit to Geoff. Tim is shocked when he walks in to find his dad furious and Sally looking terrified. Has Geoff revealed his true colours?

Elsewhere, Aggie warns Michael not to get involved with Grace. Johnny phones from France but Jenny refuses to take his call, leaving Carla feeling awkward. When Roy finds out that Evelyn and Arthur are off for a walk along the Rochdale canal, he invites himself along.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square: This week, Stacey is joined by James Bye and Davood Ghadami aka market regulars Martin Fowler and Kush Kazemi for a trip down memory lane. The pair, close friends in real life, reveal all about their time working on the show.

Described by some of the EastEnders’ production team as the ‘naughty kids at the back of the class’, Stacey has her work cut out as James and Davood look back at their earliest scenes and biggest storylines – from a love triangle with Stacey Slater, the Kazemi family’s hard-hitting knife crime story and Martin’s more recent journey to Albert Square bad boy.

James spills the beans about the time he thought he’d accidentally killed a stuntman, Davood relives Kush’s One Direction dance routine – long before he took to the Strictly dance floor, and the trio discover they’ve all had the same injury.

The show also looks back at some classic Fowler family moments. Plus, James takes Stacey – and viewers – on an access-all-areas tour around Albert Square.

Harriet meets with Malone at the church. Despite her protests, they find themselves on the cusp of another kiss, but they’re interrupted by Moira. Harriet can’t bring herself to lie and Moira is stunned by the vicar’s confession about her affair with Malone. She is even more stunned when Harriet reveals Cain’s involvement with Malone’s dodgy dealings at the garage.

Later, Malone breaks in and threatens Moira to keep quiet about his affair with Harriet. As Malone leaves, an angry Cain discreetly watches from afar and is left convinced that Malone and Moira are having an affair.

Elsewhere, Gabby is surprised to see Leanna on good terms with Leyla and Jacob. Bob and Wendy go on a date, but Bob worries Rodney and Wendy might be exchanging messages as she’s constantly distracted by her phone.

Edward panics when he hears Tony wants a second doctors’ opinion, so he tells Tony that he lied about the test results and that he’s ready to go back to work. Later, Edward tells Diane that Tony’s changed personality might be forever….

Meanwhile, Sid tries to recruit Charlie. Charlie refuses, but when Nancy tells him that she can’t afford the new game console he wants right now, he tells Sid that he’ll work for Jordan.

Elsewhere, Warren cheers Sienna up by trying to teach Sophie how to ride a bike. Sienna panics when their appointment about Sebastian is moved forward.

