Landladies special for EastEnders: Secrets from the Square

Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright will join Stacey Dooley for the special.

Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright will reflect on their connection with Walford’s main watering hole, The Queen Vic, in a new interview to be aired on BBC One.

Letitia plays current landlady Sharon Watts whose long association with the pub began when her parents, Den and Angie, were the landlords in the 1980s. She’s since had several stints in charge, herself.

Kellie’s character, Linda Carter, recently called time on her tenure as landlady after 6 years.

Bankrolled by long-time friend Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), Sharon blocked her estranged husband Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) bid to regain ownership of the boozer.

“Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright are just a scream together; they are really good fun. I had the most brilliant afternoon with the pair of them.” – Stacey Dooley

BBC One is currently airing Secrets from the Square on Monday nights at 8pm in place of EastEnders.

The Beeb had to come up with a new way for fans to get their fix after airing all of the episodes that were recorded before lockdown. Each week, Stacey Dooley is joined by two different members of the cast to reflect on their time on the show and tease what’s to come when EastEnders returns in September.

Other upcoming guests for EastEnders: Secrets from the Square include James Bye and Davood Ghadami, Max Bowden and Tony Clay, and Jake Wood and Scott Maslen.