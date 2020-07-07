Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 7th July

On the day of Syed’s wedding to Amira, Zainab is left reeling when Christian hits her with the truth about her son’s sexuality and their relationship. With Zainab set to have it out with Syed, will the wedding go ahead as planned?

Meanwhile, Darren and Heather’s secret is revealed at last.

This episode was first broadcast on 1st January 2010.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Nancy is refusing to go to Kyle’s funeral tomorrow, while Darren keeps cancelling his therapy sessions. Darren goes to see Nancy. She thinks that she’s to blame for Kyle’s death, and Darren opens up to her about his own attempt to take his life. She urges him to talk to Mandy, or she will…

Meanwhile, Sebastian returns home but things are awkward between Warren and Sienna. Warren warns Sienna that no good can come from telling Brody the truth.

Later, Warren opens up to Sienna, Brody and Liberty about his childhood.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.