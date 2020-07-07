Nicola Duffett takes on Coronation Street role

The actress is best known for her roles in EastEnders and Family Affairs.

Nicola Duffett has joined the cast of Coronation Street to play Yasmeen Metcalfe’s (Shelley King) cellmate Lucie.

As regular followers of the saga know, Yasmeen is currently banged up after slashing her abusive husband Geoff’s (Ian Bartholomew) neck with a broken bottle in a moment of terror.

When Geoff says that he will drop the charges against her if she agrees to be his wife again, Lucie hands Yasmeen a contraband phone and urges her to show him who’s boss.

The actress previously appeared in the ITV soap in May 2015 as Mrs Bird, the chief officer for environmental health at Weatherfield Council. But she’s best known for her earlier soap roles including EastEnders‘ Debbie Bates.

Debbie arrived in Albert Square in 1993, catching the attention of Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) at a hen night. Their romance wasn’t plain sailing, however, as Debbie first had to extricate herself from an abusive marriage, which she did so with Nigel’s help.

The couple married in 1994, but it was a short-lived moment of happiness as Debbie was killed off leaving Nigel a grieving widower, fighting for custody of his step daughter, Clare.

Nicola also appeared from 1998 to 2005 as boozy Cat Matthews in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs. Her other credits include Made in Dagenham, Doc Martin, New Tricks and Waterloo Road.