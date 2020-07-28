Joanna Lumley brings unseen adventures to ITV

Highlights for Tuesday, July 28th in Telly Today.

Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures

Actress, presenter and much-loved travelling companion Joanna Lumley returns with this brand new three-part series, to share her previously unseen travelling adventures. Joanna goes back as far east as Japan and all across the world to Cuba in the west, to share her treasure trove of unseen stories and give viewers an insight into how her travel programmes are made and why she loves to make them.

Featuring behind the scenes footage and outtakes, we join Joanna at home as she recalls some of her most memorable journeys and hidden gems from her travels. The series offers viewers the chance to escape back to some incredible countries and enjoy their breath-taking scenery, with the added joy of witnessing what really happened along the way – from translation struggles, to filming with an overzealous dog and the challenges of extreme weather conditions.

In the first instalment, Joanna explores the incredible islands of Japan, before jumping on board the Trans-Siberian Railway into Russia. Joanna visits the snowy hills of Nagano, famous for its boiling hot natural spa waters, enjoyed not just by humans but by wild monkeys too.

9pm on ITV, STV and UTV



Our Baby: A Modern Miracle



Starting a family isn’t always straightforward, but what’s it like when you’re both transgender? This intimate documentary tells the story of Britain’s most high-profile transgender couple, Hannah and Jake Graf, as they seek to start a family.

Made over a year, the programme follows the story from their very first meeting with a surrogate, through to their race to reach the birth of their baby, in the midst of lockdown.

The film explores their experiences of transitioning and the prejudice they’ve faced, as they strive to realise their dream of becoming parents.

10pm on Channel 4



Holby City



Cameron (Nic Jackman) is concerned that charismatic locum Drew Nicholson-Heath (John Barrowman) is out to expose him, so resorts to his old tricks of playing the hero.

But when he’s almost caught out, Cameron gaslights a colleague into thinking she made a mistake. A desperate Sacha (Bob Barrett) wants to give Essie (Kaye Wragg) a reason to keep on living, but when Essie insists on preparing for the inevitable, Sacha does something completely out of character. A dependant Kian (Ramin Karimloo) spends the day babysitting Emma (Darcey Burke) in order to win back Jac’s (Rosie Marcel) heart.

8pm on BBC One



The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty



The story of Rupert Murdoch’s remarkable journey from ‘the most humble day’ of his life, to arguably his most powerful moment, and finally concludes the question of succession within his own family.

Following a huge scandal, Rupert cuts a lonely figure. His political allies have deserted him, his reputation is in tatters, his beloved mother passes away, and to add insult to injury revelations come to light about his wife’s infatuation with one of his friends, ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair, contributing to the break-up of his second marriage. But Murdoch is tough, he feeds on conflict and revels in playing the underdog, a role he’s cast himself in throughout his career. This film examines the source of his drive, determination and grit, and the important influence of his father. When two political hopefuls approach Rupert for help he senses an opportunity, and his star begins to rise again. Murdoch’s involvement in the US elections and the Brexit vote see political relevance return. Murdoch marries his third wife Jerry Hall, putting him firmly back at the centre of the power elite, and his amazing comeback nears completion. Murdoch’s empire is rocked by further scandals, but this time his sons intervene and the family pulls together. Then Murdoch surprises everyone with one final, mega business deal worth 71 billion dollars, before he finally settles the burning question of which of his children will run the family business when he’s gone.

9pm on BBC Two

