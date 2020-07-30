EastEnders spin-off confirms more guests

BBC One have announced the next slate of EastEnders stars to join host Stacey Dooley on EastEnders: Secrets from The Square.

There’ll be laughs aplenty when Zack Morris, Maisie Smith and Lorraine Stanley – aka young couple Keegan and Tiffany and Taylor family matriarch Karen – join forces for a triple helping of Secrets on Monday, 10th August.

Lorraine returns to Walford East for round two, this time with another one of Karen’s offspring, Jessica Plummer aka Chantelle and on-screen husband Toby-Alexander Smith who plays Gray Atkins. And, ahead of Stacey Fowler’s much-anticipated return to Walford, Lacey Turner and Jessie Wallace will be joining Stacey to talk all things Stacey and Kat, the lives and times of the Slater family and the exciting drama around the corner for their characters.

Other not-yet-aired episodes include Jake Wood (Max Branning) and Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) on Monday, 3rd August which will include a first exclusive look at the show when it returns. Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts) and Kellie Bright (Linda Carter) return for a Landladies Special on Monday, 17th August where Stacey will put their Landlady knowledge to the ultimate test.

The ‘behind the bar’ secrets will continue when on-screen sisters Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White relive the moments that defined Shirley and Tina Carter and give Stacey a tour of upstairs at the Vic. And another all-female family, Shona McGarty and Natalie Cassidy will reminisce about growing up on the Square and the tumultuous highs and lows for Whitney and Sonia. Will Sonia’s trumpet make an appearance?

Viewers can catch up with the show on iPlayer including episodes featuring Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright, Adam Woodyatt and Letitia Dean, Davood Ghadami and James Bye, Max Bowden and Tony Clay, Diane Parish and Tameka Empson, as well as the most recent episode which featured Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt.

BBC One is currently airing Secrets from the Square on Monday nights at 8pm in place of EastEnders.

The Beeb had to come up with a new way for fans to get their fix after airing all of the episodes that were recorded prior to lockdown. Each week, Dooley gets the lowdown from two/three members of the cast with anecdotes about their time on the show and hints at what’s to come when normal transmissions resume in September, as well as a sneak peek behind-the-scenes.

BBC One has also been showing memorable past episodes of EastEnders every Tuesday at 7.30pm. These are set to continue with the Max and Stacey affair reveal from Christmas Day 2007, the Carter family turmoil when Shirley admits that she is Mick’s mother from December 2014, and the unforgettable episode from November 2000 when Peggy outs Pat and Frank’s affair. The latter was recently repeated on BBC Four.