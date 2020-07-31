Pick of the Plots: Friday 31st July

The latest goings on in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Gary is out cold on the cobbles; Sarah pleads with him to wake up. Having witnessed the whole incident, Tyrone phones for an ambulance. Adam and a panicky Maria arrive at the hospital. Sarah describes how she was on her phone, stepped out in front of a van and Gary saved her life.

When Tyrone describes how he saw Sarah running and Gary chasing after her before the accident Sarah makes out that it was pure coincidence that Gary happened to be there. Adam senses she’s lying but keeps his counsel and tells the police she is too shaken to give a statement.

Meanwhile, Geoff assures Tim that everything the woman (Elaine) is saying is lies. Tim believes Geoff and assures him that if he sees her again, he will report her to the police. Later, Tim tells Sally about the visit from the woman. Sally wonders if Geoff’s the one telling lies. Elaine’s torn as Alya pleads with her not to give up.

Elsewhere James and Michael try to lift Ed’s spirits. Dressed in his best clothes, Ed sits down to a virtual anniversary dinner with Aggie via video call. Aggie’s touched and raises a glass to their next thirty years.

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Sarah climbs into Holdgate through an open window. While searching for clues to Kirin’s whereabouts, Sarah takes Priya’s ring. She then picks up Al’s laptop bag and finds a gold bracelet, which she also pockets. Charity gets suspicious when Noah covers for Sarah and she heads off to find her. At the same time, Priya tells Manpreet she has heard back from Kirin’s sister and heads out to call her. Charity arrives at Holdgate to chide Sarah for breaking in, but when they both hear Priya come through the front door, they rush to each find a hiding place. Once hidden, they both listen with intrigue to Priya’s phone call with Kirin’s sister. Elsewhere Dan asks Bob about the compensation money and is left hopeful. Victoria is relieved when Luke helps out with the order at HOP. Amy notices a charged moment between them and starts to formulate a plan.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.